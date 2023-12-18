Small plane makes emergency landing in median of North TX highway; pilot not injured

The pilot of a small plane was not injured after making an emergency landing in the median of U.S. Highway 80 in Forney on Monday afternoon.

According to a Forney Police Department news release posted on its Facebook page, the pilot landed along Highway 80 near Pinson Road. The pilot and pedestrians in the area were not injured, but traffic was delayed.

Authorities responded to the downed aircraft at around 2:40 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.

An image from a TxDOT traffic camera showed the plane landed on the grass of the median very close to the highway.

According to the news release, drivers should expect “significant delays” in the area, and people are asked to avoid the area altogether.

