Small plane reported engine failure before crashing into Florida mobile home park: FAA

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane crashed into a Clearwater, Florida mobile home park on Thursday night, causing several homes to catch fire, according to officials.

The plane crashed at about 7 p.m. in the Bayside Waters mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall, officials said. The area was previously known as Japanese Gardens Mobile Home Park.

The plane involved is a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot reported an engine failure before the crash.

Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said there were four homes “heavily involved,” with one home that was hit by the plane.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside the home that was hit, but Ehlers said everyone else in the other homes got out safe.

One other person had undisclosed injuries that officials believe are secondary to the plane crash.

“Our biggest thing right now is to try and figure out if there are any other victims,” Ehlers said. “A mobile home doesn’t withstand much in the first place, so the aircraft pretty much demolished it. The fire consumed the rest.”

No other details were immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.