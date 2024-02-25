Small puppy found along I-93 on-ramp in Boston finds new home

A small puppy who is lucky to be alive after being found along an on-ramp near Interstate 93 in Boston quickly found herself a new home.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston said Sunday that the 10-week-old Chihuahua named Sparkle was first spotted wandering the Neponset Circle area about a week and a half ago by a person who lives at the Pine Street Inn.

That person once again spotted the dog but this time wandering up an on-ramp and heading towards the Express Way. The good Samaritan was able to scoop her up and brought her back to the Pine Street Inn, where the staff then took her to the ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Sparkle, an all-black dog weighing just three pounds, is ‘incredibly lucky’ she wasn’t struck by a vehicle as it would have been very hard for drivers to spot her on the highway, said Mike DeFina, a spokesperson for ARL.

“Sparkle was frightened upon intake, and while she presented with an abnormal gait, she was determined to be in good overall health,” according to DeFina.

The ARL put Sparkle up for adoption on Sunday and without any long wait she met her new family.

“ARL again wishes to thank both the resident and staff at the Pine Street Inn for their actions in rescuing and likely saving the life of this young dog, who will now have the chance to find the forever home she deserves,” said DeFina.

ARL does not know exactly how Sparkle ended up near the highway or how long she had been living on the streets, but they believe she was likely abandoned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

