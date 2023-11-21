‘Small roaches on knives’ in a Triangle restaurant: Sanitation scores (Nov. 21)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of Nov. 15-21.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 93 restaurant inspections were completed Nov. 15-21.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ Three restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Big Sergio’s Pizza of Apex (2127 Ten Ten Rd. in Apex) received a score of 83.5% during an inspection on Nov. 17.

The restaurant was in violation of 15 standards. Of these, seven were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included observing an employee handle raw beef then touch veggies used for salads without washing their hands between tasks, several slices of pizza on the counter without timestamps and the meat slicer in the prep area with food residue around the blade.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 95% in June 2023 and 94% in November 2022.

Koi Asian Grill and Sushi (126 E Millbrook Rd. in Raleigh) received a score of 82.5% during an inspection on Nov. 16.

The restaurant was in violation of 16 standards. Of these, seven were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included not having any hot water in the establishment and finding “small roaches on knives that were being stores at clean in the back prep area.”

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 93.5% in August 2023 and 94.5% in April 2023.

Lowes Foods #189 Deli (3001 Widewaters Pky in Knightdale) received a score of 86% during an inspection on Nov. 17.

The restaurant was in violation of 11 standards. Of these, five were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding equipment and utensils still soiled that were stored as clean and a cross contamination risk involving raw chicken.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 90% in March 2023 and 94% in November 2022.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 27 restaurant inspections were completed Nov. 15-21.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ Two restaurants received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Top’s China Restaurant (1205 University Dr. in Durham) received a score of 86% during an inspection on Nov. 16.

The restaurant was in violation of 19 standards. Of these, eight were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding “evidence of pests” in the dry storage area and a container of utensils “soiled with black build up,” along with other kitchen items stored as clean found dirty with food debris.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 95.5% in August 2023 and 95% in May 2023.

Wang’s Garden (828 Fayetteville St. in Durham) received a score of 85.5% during an inspection on Nov. 20.

The restaurant was in violation of 13 standards. Of these, four were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding no date markings throughout the facility and soiled gaskets throughout the entire facility covered in solver paint.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 86.5% and 79% in September 2023. The restaurant has been receiving B scores prior since at least November 2019.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but lower than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 17 restaurant inspections were completed Nov. 15-21.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 11 restaurant inspections were completed Nov. 15-21.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that seven restaurant inspections were completed Nov. 15-21.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

Triangle Asked & Answered: What do you want to know?

Have a question about something in our community? The News & Observer’s Service Journalism team wants your questions for our Triangle Asked & Answered series. Reach out to us by filling out this form or by sending an email to ask@newsobserver.com.

Trash pickups change during Thanksgiving week. Here are schedules in Triangle towns

Buying liquor this week? Triangle ABC store hours change for Thanksgiving holiday