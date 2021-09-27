Small study shows antibody growth from AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine mix

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Saint Petersburg
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A small-scale clinical study of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines against COVID-19 has shown strong antibody growth in a majority of the study's participants, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.

The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan that began in February. They first received the AstraZeneca shot followed by the one-dose Russian-made Sputnik Light shot 29 days later, RDIF said.

"According to the results of the interim analysis, a fourfold or higher increase in neutralising antibodies to the spike protein (S-protein) of the SARS-CoV-2 was found in 85% of the volunteers on the 57th day of the study," RDIF said.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens)

