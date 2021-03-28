How this small town of 16,000 near the US-Canada border has given out 50,000 vaccines

Georgie Silvarole, New York State Team
·7 min read

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Vetia Searcy could get her vaccine. But she had to go to somewhere called Potsdam, New York, to get it.

Searcy had never heard of the place. Scanning through New York's vaccine portal in February, refreshing the website and hoping to snag an appointment somewhere near her home in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, the name kept coming up as the only location with sporadic open slots.

Searcy, who qualified for the vaccine on Feb. 15 because of her asthma, made some calls to see if she would be allowed receive the shot at the state-run facility at the State University of New York at Potsdam. The answer was yes — as long as she was willing and able to travel.

For two days, she checked constantly. Finally, an appointment opened up in Potsdam again.

"I happened to be online when the spot opened up. I didn't know how many there were, I just kept refreshing and refreshing until I grabbed one," she said. "I thought it was worth it to drive up. I immediately felt relieved."

'I can't believe this is happening': Travelers recount tales of getting stuck in Mexico after positive COVID tests

Vetia Searcy received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Potsdam, New York, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She drove up from her home in New York City to receive the first dose in February when there were no appointments available downstate.
Vetia Searcy received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Potsdam, New York, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She drove up from her home in New York City to receive the first dose in February when there were no appointments available downstate.

The trip took her more than eight hours — the first two spent on digging her ice-encrusted car out from under the mountain of snow on top of it and another six to drive up to Potsdam.

And her vaccine quest came with a side benefit: It ended up introducing her to New York's so-called North Country. The snow-covered landscape and quaint small-town charm came as a pleasant surprise, and she now hopes to make a habit of visiting in the future.

"It was fun — it was an adventure for me," Searcy said on March 11, back in town on her second trip up to Potsdam for shot No. 2. "I think it's beautiful up here."

Searcy isn't the only New Yorker traveling from one end of the state to another to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Officials for both the village of Potsdam as well as the college have said it's not uncommon to have out-of-towners making the trek for their vaccines, especially when they can't get one close to where they live.

Last week, the site hit a major milestone when it surpassed 50,000 vaccinations. For a town with a year-round population of about 16,000 people, that's significant.

And locals say they're proud to be part of what everyone hopes is the closing chapter of a grim era in American history — helping to bring COVID-19 to heel, one shot at a time.

The Raquette River flows through Potsdam, St. Lawrence County, on Friday, March 12, 2021.
The Raquette River flows through Potsdam, St. Lawrence County, on Friday, March 12, 2021.

'All roads do lead to Potsdam'

The village of Potsdam sits at the northwestern tip of New York state, about 20 miles from the Canadian border.

Between the lively coffee shops, restaurants and stores on the main drag, and an infamous fake-flower garden sprouting from more than a dozen toilets, there's no shortage of character.

Several main thoroughfares cut through Potsdam, and St. Lawrence County encompasses three other colleges — Clarkson University, SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University. The town itself has a population of about 16,000, and that number jumps by about 7,400 when the four nearby colleges are in session.

All these factors made Potsdam an ideal location for a vaccine site. But they're also great reasons for people who have never experienced the North Country to enjoy the time they spend there, Mayor Reinhold "Ron" Tischler said.

In the past, when people would ask about where Potsdam is, he'd go through a tiresome explanation process: It's in upstate New York. No, it's not near Syracuse or Albany. Have you heard of Watertown? No? What about Lake Placid? OK, yeah, it's 90 miles north of that.

Potsdam Village Mayor Reinhold &quot;Ron&quot; Tischler in his office on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Potsdam Village Mayor Reinhold "Ron" Tischler in his office on Friday, March 12, 2021.

"I say it's northern New York, but sometimes we call it southern Canada," Tischler said. "It's a place to be proud of."

He describes Potsdam as a hub from which several "spokes" extend: They're an hour from Ottawa, Canada's capital city; less than two hours from winter destinations like Whiteface Mountain and Titus Mountain; mere miles from the St. Lawrence River and the Bassmaster tournaments it draws in each summer.

So for those who want to head upstate for the vaccine, there's certainly plenty of open slots — and a lot of things to do and see while they're in the area, too.

"It's true — all roads do lead to Potsdam," Tischler said. "There's availability now, even. If people want to travel, you know, a lot of them will."

Live COVID-19 updates: Florida more than doubles its tally of variant cases; Dr. Deborah Birx says most deaths could have been prevented

Will Rose, 25, traveled from his home in Manhattan to receive his COVID-19 vaccination at SUNY Potsdam on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Will Rose, 25, traveled from his home in Manhattan to receive his COVID-19 vaccination at SUNY Potsdam on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

'If we can provide help, we will'

In mid-January, before other sites popped up around New York, the state contacted SUNY Potsdam and suggested setting up a location on campus.

Within two weeks, the massive site was up and running. Located inside Maxcy Hall, Potsdam's athletic complex, the site spans the field house's entire 33,000 square feet of space. Adjacent to the field house, the 43,000-square-foot ice rink is dry, too, instead serving as a makeshift break room for those staffing the vaccine site.

Patients register in advance and are greeted by bold-letter signs and National Guardsmen when they arrive. Go here, sit there, sanitize your hands, have your temperature taken. What's your name? Your date of birth? Sign here, please.

A state-run COVID-19 vaccination site opened up on the SUNY Potsdam campus in New York in January 2021. In mid-March, the site surpassed 50,000 vaccinations.
A state-run COVID-19 vaccination site opened up on the SUNY Potsdam campus in New York in January 2021. In mid-March, the site surpassed 50,000 vaccinations.

In a given day, somewhere between 1,000 to 2,000 people will receive their shots. Hundreds of people keep things running in a variety of capacities, checking patients in or pre-filling syringes or sticking needles into arms or offering congratulations as they hold open the exit door.

So much is happening all at once. But that's the strangest part — it is so quiet inside.

"It has been remarkably smooth," said Kristin Esterberg, SUNY Potsdam's president. "Anytime the community needs us, if we can provide help, we will. And we think that's part of the mission of a public university."

Kristin Esterberg, President SUNY Potsdam in St. Lawrence County, in her office on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Kristin Esterberg, President SUNY Potsdam in St. Lawrence County, in her office on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

For her, one of the greatest perks is hearing the stories of people who've made it to Potsdam one way or another for the vaccine — a historic symbol of the beginning of the end of COVID-19.

Like Will Rose, the 25-year-old from the Upper West Side in New York City who made the trek to Potsdam for his vaccine on March 11. Or Steven Morgan, the 30-year-old firefighter who simply drove across town for his on the same day.

And for Vetia Searcy, who drove from one end of the state to a place she'd never heard of to receive a life-changing shot she'll never forget.

All these people — New Yorkers from all over, in the same room together passing a significant milestone with the end of the pandemic in sight — give her hope.

"I do think this is historic," Esterberg said. "Our COVID response really does show the importance of the community and the ways in which the community really comes together to try and make sure we all stay healthy, we all stay safe, we're all looking out for one another. And to do it in this most beautiful setting — it's really spectacular."

Follow reporter Georgie Silvarole on Twitter: @gsilvarole

Suez Canal: More ships to the rescue as skyscraper-size vessel Ever Given halts traffic

More: Trump White House COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says most deaths could have been avoided

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: New York COVID-19 vaccine rollout leads some to small, rural Potsdam

Recommended Stories

  • How NY hospital faced COVID devastation and came back from the brink

    Nestled near LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, is Elmhurst Hospital Center, which serves millions in the world's most diverse zip code. One year ago, the facility was dubbed "coronavirus ground zero" by one emergency room physician -- being the hardest-hit hospital not only in New York City, but in the country. Elmhurst had a patient roster that was over 230% capacity during the last week of February and the first week of March of 2020.

  • Most US Covid deaths ‘could have been mitigated’ after first 100,000, Birx says

    Former coronavirus taskforce coordinator tells CNN deaths could have been prevented if Trump administration acted sooner Dr Deborah Birx listens during a coronavirus taskforce briefing at the White House on 18 April 2020. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images The “vast majority” of the almost 550,000 coronavirus deaths in the US could have been prevented if Donald Trump’s administration had acted earlier and with greater conviction, according to one of the public health experts charged with leading the pandemic response at the time. Dr Deborah Birx was the White House coronavirus taskforce coordinator in the Trump administration and is among six leading medical experts involved in the then government’s efforts to fight the outbreak who will assess errors, missteps and moments of success, during a CNN documentary to be broadcast on Sunday night. Birx, who last week took a controversial new private-sector job as medical adviser to an air cleaning company in California, will point to the Trump administration’s failure to learn from or respond quickly to the first wave of infections that swept the country in early spring 2020. “I look at it this way. The first time we have an excuse,” Birx tells CNN’s Sanjay Gupta in the programme entitled Covid War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out. She goes on: “There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.” Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under former President Trump, said in a CNN documentary clip that she thinks the US could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives lost to Covid-19 following the pandemic's first surge. https://t.co/cB08LLbIaw pic.twitter.com/cXqvnYWYa7— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 27, 2021 Trump was criticised for downplaying the seriousness of the virus, making numerous false claims, including that its effects were no worse than flu, predicting Covid-19 would “just disappear” and referring to it in racist terms. He pressed for cities and states to reopen through last summer as a second wave pushed the death toll higher. He also ridiculed the wearing of masks and made outlandish claims such as suggesting injecting disinfectant into the body could be a legitimate coronavirus treatment, which experts slammed at the time as dangerous. A Columbia University study last year found 84% of deaths could have been prevented with an earlier shutdown, CNN reported. Birx, who often praised Trump, claimed in January she had been “censored” by the White House and had considered quitting. But her decision to speak out in tonight’s documentary was criticised by other prominent pandemic experts. “This happened on her watch,” Jonathan Reiner of George Washington University told CNN, adding that Birx had “a duty to stand up and speak up”. Birx also recounted that after last August she said publicly that the virus was “extraordinarily widespread” and spreading in rural areas, and because of the “clarity that I brought about the epidemic” she was subject to “horrible pushback” from the White House and received aggressive phone calls from Trump. Another doctor featured in the documentary, Robert Redfield, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appears to repeat Birx’s claims of censorship by the administration. Stating he was “allowed to have opinions now”, Redfield will claim, without evidence, that he believes Covid-19 was created in a Chinese laboratory. “If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan,” he said. “That’s my own feelings, and only opinion.” The World Health Organization has called the assertion “extremely unlikely”, while Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government’s head of infectious diseases, also downplayed it in a White House briefing on Friday. “Obviously, there are a number of theories. Dr Redfield was mentioning that he was giving an opinion as to a possibility, but again, there are other alternatives, others that most people hold by,” Fauci said. Birx and Redfield are not serving in Joe Biden’s administration, while Fauci has been retained by the new administration’s White House team, as the leading infectious diseases adviser to the president. The programme will air as the CDC reports more than 50 million Americans are now fully vaccinated and Biden targets 200m vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. The CDC, however, remains “deeply concerned” about rising infections even as vaccinations set daily records. Fauci will tell Gupta that his push to go “all out” on pursuing a vaccine as early as January 2020 “may have been the best decision I have ever made”. Meanwhile, he warned on CBS on Sunday about the risks of a new surge in infections. The US is averaging nearly 62,000 cases a day, up from 54,000 two weeks ago.

  • Nearly half of US states seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases

    Travel concerns are growing as the number of flyers is approaching pre-pandemic numbers.

  • Why a 4th COVID-19 wave may look different than previous surges

    As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations creep up across the country, health officials are continuing to urge caution, warning that despite the acceleration in the pace of vaccinations, the nation could face a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, if Americans let their guards down too rapidly. “We’re seeing rising cases in several locations around the world, including in some U.S. states so a fourth wave seems possible,” Rachel Baker, an epidemiologist at Princeton University, told ABC News. At a White House briefing earlier this week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on that she is concerned the U.S. could see "another avoidable surge" in COVID cases if mitigation measures – such as testing, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowds – are not observed.

  • 4 dead as record rain drenches Nashville, flooding remains a danger

    At least 130 people were rescued from vehicles, apartments and houses overnight and into Sunday morning, authorities said at a press conference on Sunday.

  • Insurrection fundraiser: Capitol riot extremists, Trump supporters raise money for lawyer bills online

    Extremists in the Capitol riot Jan. 6 have bounced around sites to raise funds for legal bills, creating a game of cat-and-mouse with tech companies.

  • U.S. won't lift Chinese import tariffs anytime soon, Biden's new trade rep says

    In her first interview since her Senate confirmation, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told The Wall Street Journal that the Biden administration is not ready to lift Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future. Tai, who breezed through her confirmation with a 98-0 vote, said she's aware of the desire to remove tariffs among groups like the National Foreign Trade Council and the Tariff Reform Coalition, who argue the measures have harmed the U.S. economy while failing to force China to reform its practices. She acknowledged the economic concerns are legitimate, but said she ultimately stands by the tariffs, which were imposed "to remedy an unbalanced and unfair trade situation." She also warned that "yanking off tariffs" right away could cause economic problems unless the change is "communicated in a way so that the actors in the economy can make adjustments." She is reportedly at least open to some ideas espoused by tariff-wary free traders, however, the Journal notes. That includes the suggestion that lifting tariffs should be on the table in new negotiations with Beijing. "Every good negotiator retains his or her leverage to use it," she said. "Every good negotiator is going to keep all their options open." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comBirx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemicIs nuclear fusion the answer?5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troubles

  • Three weeks before George Floyd killing, accused officers violently detained another Black man

    Derek Chauvin’s trial begins on Monday 29 March

  • Fight over filibuster heats up as Democrats and Republicans clash over voting rights

    Sen. Raphael Warnock said passing the For The People Act, or H.R.1, was a moral imperative, but it may not be possible with the filibuster in place.

  • Report: NFL set to announce 17-game regular season schedule

    Who would the Seahawks play for the 17th game?

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    A skyscraper-sized ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal. Storms slam Southern states. It’s the weekend’s biggest news.

  • Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death

    Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible forgery at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and face down in the street. Officer Derek Chauvin uses his knee to pin Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Bystander video shows Floyd crying “I can't breathe” multiple times before going limp.

  • 5 things we learned from USMNT friendlies

    What did we learn from the USMNT over this international break?

  • 1,227 more COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths in Minnesota

    Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases, a slight decline after more than 1,700 cases were reported the past three days. At least 1,590,826 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 976,061 have completed their vaccinations. With the latest vaccinations, Minnesota is 29% of the way to its goal of vaccinating most residents aged 16 or older. So ...

  • Gottlieb says vaccines should provide "pretty big backstop" against new surge

    "If we could just get two or three more weeks of around 3 million vaccines a day, that's going to be a pretty big backstop," Gottlieb said.

  • Thousands of women protest in Turkey

    President Tayyip Erdogan stunned European allies with an overnight announcement that Turkey was withdrawing from the convention which it had been the first nation to sign.The European treaty is known as the Istanbul Covention having been drafted in the Turkish city in 2011.Demonstrator Selin Asarlar Celik said the women were protesting to get their freedom and rights back, and that they would not give up.World Health Organization data shows 38% of women in Turkey are subject to violence from a partner in their lifetime, compared to 25% in Europe.Femicide rates, for which there are no official figures, roughly tripled in Turkey over the last 10 years according to a monitoring group.

  • Trump White House COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says most deaths could have been avoided

    The former White House COVID-19 coordinator said most coronavirus deaths after the first wave "could have been mitigated or decreased substantially."

  • Greatest Jets free agency moves of all time

    When it comes to the Jets and free agency, it’s impossible to top 1998, when New York nabbed two future Hall of Famers, plus a borderline franchise QB.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx Says Most COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. Could Have Been Prevented

    Birx made the comment during a sit-down with CNN's Sanjay Gupta, saying the U.S. could've prevented most virus-related deaths had it taken stronger action.

  • Traffic snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County after deadly crash

    Traffic is snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County on Sunday after a deadly crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road, officials said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.