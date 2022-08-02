In ‘small-town’ Elwood, Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s killing sends community reeling

ELMWOOD, Indiana — Rain dripped off dozens of plastic-wrapped flower bouquets onto Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car.

As Monday morning's rain showers subsided, Elwood residents and others wanting to show support walked by the memorial, laying down flowers, stuffed animals, notes and flags. From the parking lot across the street, more people sat in their vehicles, eyes glued to the car parked on the grass outside the Elwood Police Department.

A 25-year-old woman from Muncie folded a black and white-striped American flag and placed it on one of the few spaces left on the hood of the car that wasn't already filled with the bouquets and teddy bears. Her hand lingered over the fabric and she closed her eyes.

“Elwood is a small, small town,” Stephanie Spencer later said. “I told one of my friends, 'We need to go pay our respects. We can’t just sit here.'”

Kim Barker stands by a sign in front of her auto shop, Warner Motors, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County. She met the officer recently when he helped her with an incident at a property she manages. She was devastated when she found out Shahnavaz was killed. She felt for his mom "getting that knock on the door." She added, "For him to serve 5 years (in the military) to come back here, and want to continue to serve the community and then a senseless act like this takes him at 24. It just doesn't make sense at all."

Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been an Elwood police officer for 11 months and a five-year military veteran. He conducted a traffic stop just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North.

Law enforcement from the Elwood Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene of the shooting after Shahnavaz sent out a final radio transmission shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, in which he said the driver of a vehicle he had performed a traffic stop "had a gun."

When they arrived they found Shahnavaz's patrol vehicle with its emergency lights still on, according to a probable cause affidavit submitted to the Madison County Circuit Court system by Indiana State Police. The vehicle looked like it had been damaged by gunfire.

They found Shahnavaz with multiple bullet wounds inside his patrol car and 36 rifle casings lying on the road.

During the stop, the driver, identified as Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, Indiana, exited the vehicle and fired at the officer multiple times, police said.

Story continues

More:Judge explains why Officer Shahnavaz's alleged killer had been let out of prison early

Related:Judge who oversaw Greenwood shooter's custody case: child abuse 'too common'

Police attempted to perform "life-saving measures" on Shahnavaz before he was transported by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was pronounced dead.

Boards was taken into custody in Hamilton County Jail and pleaded not guilty on Monday via Zoom during an initial hearing in Madison County.

People have left items on a memorial Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind., paying respects to Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz who was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.

Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said whether his office will pursue the death penalty is still under consideration.

Shahnavaz, who lived in Fishers, is survived by a mother, father and siblings, a police spokesperson said.

The shooting has shocked Elwood residents and brought the national spotlight on the town which has a population of just under 8,400 people, according to recent census data.

Local business owners and residents say it’s a town where everyone, including the mayor, refers to each other by their first name and waves hello at the Dairy Queen or gas station.

The tight-knit feel is part of the town’s charm, they said. It’s also magnified the tragedy of Shahnavaz’s killing.

Elwood a tight-nit community where most everyone has a connection to someone on the police force

Sherry Lane has lived in Elwood for 35 years. Her daughters, now adults, grew up in the town.

“I liked it because they could walk to Dairy Queen,” she said.

That’s why she was shocked when she woke up to the sound of gunshots. Immediately, she thought of dialing 911 when she heard sirens. Then, Monday morning, she heard the news.

Diego Perez, from Indianapolis, brought flowers to put on the memorial for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Officer Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.

Pulling her two grandchildren, 5-year-old Wynslow and 2-year-old Wrangler, along in a green plastic wagon Monday afternoon, Lane stopped at the fountain by the Elwood Police Department. The water was colored blue in respect of Shahnavaz.

Earlier in the morning, her and her grandchildren had placed flowers at the memorial.

“They don’t know what’s going on here,” she said, looking at her grandchildren.

As her grandchildren ran around the fountain, wet hair clinging to their faces, Lane was thinking about the Elwood Police Department and how she was grateful for her town. She was thinking about how she feels safe in Elwood, how she could take walks at night when she couldn't fall asleep.

“Elwood,” she said, “there’s a lot of love here.”

When Lane worked at the Tin Plate, a local restaurant, she knew a lot of Elwood police officers, she said. Everyone, it seems, has a connection to a member of the police department.

A few blocks north, inside Native Ink Tattoo, Elwood native Brandee Gordon shared how an officer was just a text away when she needed someone to check on her shop. Her boyfriend, she explained, is also an officer with the department who was on vacation when the shooting occurred. She's also tattooed law enforcement officers near and far.

"We’ve been through some ups and downs in our department. And the guys are just super freaking tight right now," she said through the buzzing of her tattoo gun.

Tattoo Artist Brandee Gordon talks of the town of Elwood mourning the death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Officer Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.

Gordon said she woke up Sunday morning to the sound of sirens, and initially thought a car crash occurred.

“It’s definitely put more of a reality and fear for our guys going into work. I never worried about (my boyfriend) going into work. Now, I probably will," she said, her eyes focused on the black-and-white portrait of Jesus she continued to ink on a man's arm.

Shahnavaz will now join dozens of former veterans and members of law enforcement who hang in memorial banners along Anderson Street.

It's a fact that struck Kim and Anthony Barker, who are among the five employees at Warner Motors car dealership. Kim Barker said she saw Shahnavaz last week as she waved him down outside one of her property rentals to ask a question.

Houston McPhearson looks at a memorial for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Officer Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.

"He was a very nice guy," she recalled. "He did what he could to help out."

Now, she said, the officer's picture will be memorialized on one of the Hometown Heroes banners. The couple said seeing the marked state troopers and Sheriff's deputies cars throughout the town are also a reminder about what happened.

For the next week or so, the Barkers said, their town will feel uncharacteristically busy.

After that, they wonder if Elwood will feel like a ghost town as the national attention drifts away and its residents continue to cope.

More:How you can help the family of Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood officer shot during traffic stop

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Officer Noah Shahnavaz's killing sends Elwood reeling