In ‘small-town’ Elwood, Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s killing sends community reeling

Sarah Nelson and Phyllis Cha, Indianapolis Star
·6 min read

ELMWOOD, Indiana — Rain dripped off dozens of plastic-wrapped flower bouquets onto Noah Shahnavaz's patrol car.

As Monday morning's rain showers subsided, Elwood residents and others wanting to show support walked by the memorial, laying down flowers, stuffed animals, notes and flags. From the parking lot across the street, more people sat in their vehicles, eyes glued to the car parked on the grass outside the Elwood Police Department.

A 25-year-old woman from Muncie folded a black and white-striped American flag and placed it on one of the few spaces left on the hood of the car that wasn't already filled with the bouquets and teddy bears. Her hand lingered over the fabric and she closed her eyes.

“Elwood is a small, small town,” Stephanie Spencer later said. “I told one of my friends, 'We need to go pay our respects. We can’t just sit here.'”

Kim Barker stands by a sign in front of her auto shop, Warner Motors, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County. She met the officer recently when he helped her with an incident at a property she manages. She was devastated when she found out Shahnavaz was killed. She felt for his mom &quot;getting that knock on the door.&quot; She added, &quot;For him to serve 5 years (in the military) to come back here, and want to continue to serve the community and then a senseless act like this takes him at 24. It just doesn't make sense at all.&quot;
Kim Barker stands by a sign in front of her auto shop, Warner Motors, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County. She met the officer recently when he helped her with an incident at a property she manages. She was devastated when she found out Shahnavaz was killed. She felt for his mom "getting that knock on the door." She added, "For him to serve 5 years (in the military) to come back here, and want to continue to serve the community and then a senseless act like this takes him at 24. It just doesn't make sense at all."

Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been an Elwood police officer for 11 months and a five-year military veteran. He conducted a traffic stop just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North.

Law enforcement from the Elwood Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene of the shooting after Shahnavaz sent out a final radio transmission shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning, in which he said the driver of a vehicle he had performed a traffic stop "had a gun."

When they arrived they found Shahnavaz's patrol vehicle with its emergency lights still on, according to a probable cause affidavit submitted to the Madison County Circuit Court system by Indiana State Police. The vehicle looked like it had been damaged by gunfire.

They found Shahnavaz with multiple bullet wounds inside his patrol car and 36 rifle casings lying on the road.

During the stop, the driver, identified as Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, Indiana, exited the vehicle and fired at the officer multiple times, police said.

More:Judge explains why Officer Shahnavaz's alleged killer had been let out of prison early

Related:Judge who oversaw Greenwood shooter's custody case: child abuse 'too common'

Police attempted to perform "life-saving measures" on Shahnavaz before he was transported by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was pronounced dead.

Boards was taken into custody in Hamilton County Jail and pleaded not guilty on Monday via Zoom during an initial hearing in Madison County.

People have left items on a memorial Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind., paying respects to Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz who was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.
People have left items on a memorial Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind., paying respects to Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz who was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.

Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said whether his office will pursue the death penalty is still under consideration.

Shahnavaz, who lived in Fishers, is survived by a mother, father and siblings, a police spokesperson said.

The shooting has shocked Elwood residents and brought the national spotlight on the town which has a population of just under 8,400 people, according to recent census data.

Local business owners and residents say it’s a town where everyone, including the mayor, refers to each other by their first name and waves hello at the Dairy Queen or gas station.

The tight-knit feel is part of the town’s charm, they said. It’s also magnified the tragedy of Shahnavaz’s killing.

Elwood a tight-nit community where most everyone has a connection to someone on the police force

Sherry Lane has lived in Elwood for 35 years. Her daughters, now adults, grew up in the town.

“I liked it because they could walk to Dairy Queen,” she said.

That’s why she was shocked when she woke up to the sound of gunshots. Immediately, she thought of dialing 911 when she heard sirens. Then, Monday morning, she heard the news.

Diego Perez, from Indianapolis, brought flowers to put on the memorial for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Officer Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.
Diego Perez, from Indianapolis, brought flowers to put on the memorial for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Officer Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.

Pulling her two grandchildren, 5-year-old Wynslow and 2-year-old Wrangler, along in a green plastic wagon Monday afternoon, Lane stopped at the fountain by the Elwood Police Department. The water was colored blue in respect of Shahnavaz.

Earlier in the morning, her and her grandchildren had placed flowers at the memorial.

“They don’t know what’s going on here,” she said, looking at her grandchildren.

As her grandchildren ran around the fountain, wet hair clinging to their faces, Lane was thinking about the Elwood Police Department and how she was grateful for her town. She was thinking about how she feels safe in Elwood, how she could take walks at night when she couldn't fall asleep.

“Elwood,” she said, “there’s a lot of love here.”

When Lane worked at the Tin Plate, a local restaurant, she knew a lot of Elwood police officers, she said. Everyone, it seems, has a connection to a member of the police department.

A few blocks north, inside Native Ink Tattoo, Elwood native Brandee Gordon shared how an officer was just a text away when she needed someone to check on her shop. Her boyfriend, she explained, is also an officer with the department who was on vacation when the shooting occurred. She's also tattooed law enforcement officers near and far.

"We’ve been through some ups and downs in our department. And the guys are just super freaking tight right now," she said through the buzzing of her tattoo gun.

Tattoo Artist Brandee Gordon talks of the town of Elwood mourning the death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Officer Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.
Tattoo Artist Brandee Gordon talks of the town of Elwood mourning the death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Officer Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.

Gordon said she woke up Sunday morning to the sound of sirens, and initially thought a car crash occurred.

“It’s definitely put more of a reality and fear for our guys going into work. I never worried about (my boyfriend) going into work. Now, I probably will," she said, her eyes focused on the black-and-white portrait of Jesus she continued to ink on a man's arm.

Shahnavaz will now join dozens of former veterans and members of law enforcement who hang in memorial banners along Anderson Street.

It's a fact that struck Kim and Anthony Barker, who are among the five employees at Warner Motors car dealership. Kim Barker said she saw Shahnavaz last week as she waved him down outside one of her property rentals to ask a question.

Houston McPhearson looks at a memorial for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Officer Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.
Houston McPhearson looks at a memorial for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Elwood, Ind. Officer Shahnavaz was killed early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, during a traffic stop in Madison County.

"He was a very nice guy," she recalled. "He did what he could to help out."

Now, she said, the officer's picture will be memorialized on one of the Hometown Heroes banners. The couple said seeing the marked state troopers and Sheriff's deputies cars throughout the town are also a reminder about what happened.

For the next week or so, the Barkers said, their town will feel uncharacteristically busy.

After that, they wonder if Elwood will feel like a ghost town as the national attention drifts away and its residents continue to cope.

More:How you can help the family of Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood officer shot during traffic stop

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Officer Noah Shahnavaz's killing sends Elwood reeling

Recommended Stories

  • Primary challenger to 'Squad' member Cori Bush blasts her call to defund the police, private security spending

    In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Steve Roberts, the Democratic primary challenger to "Squad" member Cori Bush, blasted the congresswoman's position on defund the police.

  • Accused Russian says U.S. charges of election interference are nonsense

    A Russian man charged by the United States with orchestrating a multi-year effort to use political groups to sow discord, spread propaganda and interfere in U.S. elections said the accusations against him were politically motivated nonsense. Alexander Ionov was accused of conspiring to have U.S. citizens act as illegal agents of the Russian government, the United States said. "These charges are complete nonsense," Ionov, 32, told Reuters from Moscow.

  • This slain Myrtle Beach officer is getting a bridge named after him. Who is Jacob Hancher?

    Jacob Hancher was 23 when he was killed in the line of duty responding to a domestic call on Oct. 3, 2020. The bridge renaming is the latest effort by city leaders to honor his service.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Trump 'deserves life in prison' says daughter of January 6 rioter who was sentenced to 7 years behind bars

    Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 7 years in prison after being convicted of charges related to the January 6 insurrection.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Texas militia member gets most serious Jan. 6 sentence yet: Just over 7 years

    But the judge declined prosecutors' request to treat Guy Reffitt as a terrorist under sentencing guidelines.

  • Cops Say Gun-Loving Engineer’s Account of Tubing Death Is Undercut by Videos and His Wife

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s OfficeA deadly stabbing at a bucolic Midwest tubing spot over the weekend all began with a lost phone and the suspect turned violent over taunts of being a “child molester,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. But 52-year-old Nicolae Miu’s claims of having acted in self-defense were largely undercut by video filmed by a witness as well as his own wife’s version of events, the complaint reveals.“I don’t know why they were being so mean,” Miu a

  • Georgia University Prof Accused of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old Student in Parking Lot

    Carrollton Police Department/GoFundMeA University of West Georgia professor fatally shot one of his own school’s students in a parking lot in the early hours of Saturday, Carrollton Police said. Richard Sigman, 47, is now facing a murder charge over the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.According to police in Carrollton, a college town located about 50 miles west of Atlanta, Sigman threatened to whip out his gun during a verbal fight with another man in the parking lot of a pizza joint at 12:30 a.

  • US’s proposed swap for Griner and Whelan met with skepticism and fury

    While some have praised the Biden administration for the deal, others are upset over the prospect of releasing Viktor Bout, nicknamed the ‘Merchant of Death’

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Texas man who shot a woman in the neck is killed after bullet also hits him

    A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said.

  • Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’

    A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted a racist old white Dillard’s department store employee.

  • 'She was thin as a rake, her teeth had been knocked out': Meet the victims of Britain's modern slave trade

    Carmen* is returning home to southern Europe. It is almost two years since this highly skilled pattern-cutter came to England, with only the clothes on her back, for what she had been told was a well-paid three-day job.

  • Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

    A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation.

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • Man in stolen car points gun at UofM Police during traffic stop, MPD says

    A man pulled a gun on University of Memphis Police after officers tried to pull over a stolen car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).