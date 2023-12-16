Small town gas stations and dollar stores have become staples in their communities

Dec. 16—LEWISTON, Minn. — Gas stations like Kwik Trip and Casey's have become increasingly useful to smaller communities in the Midwest, especially for towns that lack a grocery store.

Lewiston is located on U.S. Highway 14 in Winona County and the nearest grocery store is in St. Charles, about 15 minutes away. Many residents will go to Winona for items they need.

"Fifteen to 20 minutes is what it takes to get to a grocery store," said Beth Carlson, mayor of Lewiston. "We've got one in St. Charles, Winona, Rushford, Chatfield."

Lewiston used to have a grocery store, but it closed in 2009. The store couldn't get enough business at the existing size and couldn't afford to expand to compete with bigger stores nearby. The remaining food from Lewiston Grocery went to Mike's Food Center, now renamed Miller's Market, in St. Charles.

While the town no longer has a grocery store, it does have a Kwik Trip and Dollar General in town though. The presence of these two stores have not gone unnoticed.

"I used to work in Lewiston and so then you're making a special trip somewhere to get groceries," said Carlson. "Now I actually work outside of Lewiston, so I can incorporate it into my drive to and from work, but there's always those days when we forget or you don't plan and that's when you need your Kwik Trips and our Dollar General. Between those two, you can throw a meal together."

Kwik Trip began offering take-home meals for sale in 2020 during the pandemic. Convenience stores were essential and remained open during the pandemic, so this allowed people to stop in and grab a meal. They continue to be popular now. There are 10 permanent take-home meal options with five seasonal options.

Kwik Trip also offers basic grocery items such as milk, eggs, butter, produce and more.

"I'm not a banana person, but I know that my roommate is," said Carlson. "If I remember correctly, he said, 'You can't beat the price on bananas at Kwik Trip. So there's certain things that they provide that are better than at the grocery store."

The ability to get basic necessities without driving 20 minutes to the nearest grocery store is very important to the people of Lewiston. There are some products that Carlson favors at Kwik Trip than the actual store.

"There's certain products that I would rather get from Kwik Trip, like milk is one of them," said Carlson. "Because their dates are usually further out and I don't have to worry about them going bad as quickly."

Carlson stops at these stores at least once a week, maybe more depending on the week.

"I think it is beneficial (to have these stores in town)," said Carlson. "I know it is for myself, so I'm assuming it helps others in the community as well. Even on your bigger days like Thanksgiving, those are the days you usually go to the store, get everything you can, get home and 'I forgot this or I forgot that and those.' That's when having those places in town can be such a big help. Or even in the middle of the week and you don't have time to make that extra trip, those stores are really nice to have."

People from inside and outside the community stop by the Kwik Trip in town, making it a popular destination.

"I don't know how much, but I know it's being utilized," said Carlson. "I know people are there for a lot of other reasons but, it's pretty rare that you can go to Kwik Trip and there's not somebody else there. That's not just people in town, that's people driving through town. So I know they're being utilized. I don't know if it's all groceries or not, because there's other things that you can get at those stores. But I know that I know that I'm running there from time to time when I need something. If I'm doing it, there's other people doing it too."

West Concord doesn't have a grocery store or a Kwik Trip, but the town does have Casey's and a Dollar General. There are small grocery stores in Kenyon, but the next closest stores are in Dodge Center, Kasson and Owatonna.

Casey's is another gas station chain that has found its home in many small Midwestern towns. Their pizza has become a main seller and a fan favorite in rural Minnesota.

"I think if it's an immediate need or just a few items, they probably do utilize Dollar General or Casey's," said Kimberly Klejeski, city administrator of West Concord. "However, I think most people also probably work outside of the community because we are a bedroom community so they may utilize the stores elsewhere."

A bedroom community is a small community that has no major industries and that is lived in by people who go to another town or city to work. The time that Casey's and Dollar General are really helpful is when the community doesn't want to drive all the way to Kasson or Dodge Center.

"The benefit would be that they don't have to travel outside of town," said Klejeski. "I think that convenience is utilized."

Casey's has traditionally located its stores in smaller towns and rural communities not served by national-chain convenience stores. A 2020 annual report disclosed that approximately 56% of all Casey's stores were opened in areas with populations of fewer than 5,000 people, according to a Forbes article from 2021.

Much like Casey's, Dollar General has set its sights on rural areas. According to a Forbes article from 2022, three-quarters of Dollar Generals outlets are in communities of 20,000 or fewer people. The company likes to open stores on busy roads that drivers utilize on their way to work or into residential areas, since many of its customers don't own a car and need to be able to get to the store on foot or via public transportation.

Klejeski believes the Dollar General is a place the community turns to when they need something.

Overall, six cities in the area surrounding Rochester have one or more of these stores but lack the presence of a grocery store: Mantorville, Oronoco, Kellogg, West Concord, Wanamingo, Mazeppaand Lewiston.