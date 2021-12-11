Small-town hospitality prevailed during tense trial

Dec. 11—Please and thank you. Sir and ma'am. Welcome. Y'all come back.

Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ron Adams said these words come to folks in the Golden Isles about as naturally as does holding a door for strangers or tapping the brakes with a nod and a smile to let an anonymous motorist into the stream of traffic.

And in the end, he said, it was Southern hospitality that prevailed during the six weeks of a racially charged murder trial that focused the eyes of a nation on the Glynn County Courthouse and the small coastal Georgia community it serves.

Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and his deputies greeted vehement demonstrators with handshakes and smiles, assuring them that the courthouse grounds were First-Amendment friendly and that emphatic expressions of same would be tolerated.

Where big cities across the nation have imploded in recent years under clashes over burning social issues, a small coastal tourist community with an economy that turns on welcoming visitors simply put its best foot forward, Adams said.

"Hospitality is our biggest industry and nobody does it quite as well as we do," Adams told The News. "Hospitality is in our DNA. It's our secret weapon. I think we took what could have been a very bad community event and I think we handled it about as well as it could be handled. I think everybody approached it with a feeling of brotherhood and cooperation."

Many feared just the opposite might unfold as visceral racial components and violent elements of the trial revealed themselves during the course of the trial from mid-October through late November. National news networks staked out the front steps of the courthouse daily, as did throngs of visiting and local protesters. Prominent civil rights clergymen such as the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson led daily rallies on those same courthouse steps.

But the trial concluded Nov. 24 with a mostly-White jury finding three White men guilty of murder for their roles in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot to death while running on a public street in Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020.

The crowd of hundreds that gathered outside the courthouse for the verdict turned jubilant, then faded with the evening sun — leaving the timeless, moss-draped oaks and manicured lawns unscathed. Brunswick, the quaint city by the sea that hosted this trial of the century, suffered no damage.

Not a single arrest occurred on the courthouse grounds throughout the trial, Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett said. And the same county sheriff's deputies who were there to welcome protesters to the courthouse each day were there to see them off in the end.

"We had a good number of demonstrators and a number of groups that came from out of state and from all over the country," Corbett said. "But we used a soft approach. We know that people had a right to demonstrate and we understood what the positions were. We knew they had the right to protest and we never had any objections. Our only concern was to make sure everyone was safe and things were done lawfully."

Of course, it was not as simple as all that. Jump was well aware of the volatile ramifications such a heated trial could present for the community, Corbett said. And the sheriff's office was prepared for the possibility of less-than-civil reactions to the dramatic events going down at the courthouse.

Likewise, a multi-agency task force known as Unified Command also emerged to deal with possible backlash from the courthouse proceedings. Focusing on the bigger picture of the overall community, Unified Command consisted of county and city police and fire-rescue personnel, as well as county and city elected officials. Its ranks also included county schools police, College of Coastal Georgia police and county Emergency Management Agency officials.

While the sheriff's office also was affiliated with Unified Command, its role was limited by the overriding responsibility as the direct provider of courthouse security, Corbett said.

Operating the Glynn County Detention Center and providing security for the courthouse are the primary functions of the sheriff's office.

However, Corbett said Unified Command's overall operations allowed the sheriff's office to focus on its main objective.

"We had our hands full with the courthouse and surrounding grounds," Corbett said. "We had to devote every available resource we had to that specific duty. But Unified Command played a very important role in the whole thing and we knew they had our backs in other areas. There were multiple police, fire and other agencies who had a very important role to play and they performed very well."

Corbett said one other faction of the community provided invaluable assistance in keeping the peace at the courthouse: its people. This was demonstrated most notably by the many faith leaders in the Golden Isles who joined the demonstrators each day, everyone from the Rev. Wright Culpepper of First United Methodist Church to Pastor Mark Baker of Greater Works Ministries to Rabbi Rachael Bregman of Temple Beth Tefilloh, Corbett said.

While local clergy leaders shared the demonstrators' desire for social justice to prevail, they also helped set the tone for peaceful protests.

"The local ministers were awesome in the way they helped," Corbett said. "We communicated with them throughout and they did a wonderful job of helping to keep the peace."

Additionally, businesses provided everything from bottled water and snacks to actual meals during peak gatherings outside the courthouse. Handing out the bottled water and serving the meals were volunteers and congregants from the various denominations.

Among them was Glynn Academy graduate Adam Wainwright, now a baseball World Series champion and ace pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals who on Nov. 18 served fried shrimp and fixings to visiting Black clergy and others outside the courthouse.

"You had groups come together and feed a lot of people," Adams said. "We had businesses and people getting out there and extending hospitality, and I think that went a long way toward keeping this situation calm. I think local leadership of all races and denominations came together to work to heal our community."

With a presiding judge from Chatham County, a prosecutor from the Cobb County District Attorney's Office and six attorneys representing the three defendants, the trial presented logistical challenges for Adams' office from the start. But as he told The News in October, "We want to do this once, and we want to do this right."

That started with mailing 1,000 jury summonses to Glynn County residents, an exorbitant number but a necessity to impanel a local jury in the highly publicized trial, Adams said.

Hundreds from that group underwent intense scrutiny over a two-and-half-week jury selection ordeal that began Oct. 18. The final jury announced Nov. 3 of 11 Whites and one Black person outraged many, but protests outside the courthouse remained peaceful.

Ultimately, that jury rendered guilty verdicts on all three men, convicting Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Throughout the trial, Adams' staff of some 20 clerks and records keepers constantly juggled a plethora of crucial behind-the-scenes duties vital to the inner workings of the American justice system, he said.

"I have some remarkably good employees and they performed exceptionally," Adams said. "They did their job. They are the ones who got it done."

The sheriff's office played a more visible role. Peacekeeping duties warranted the presence all 40 sworn deputies at the courthouse throughout the trial, Corbett said. Road patrol deputies such as Seth Powers and Robert Mydell stood watch outside the courthouse each day in full uniform and sidearm, joined by Georgia State Patrol troopers decked in their finest. However, most deputies stood watch in business attire, with nothing more authoritative than a name badge on the coat lapel.

"We didn't gear up a bunch," Corbett said. "We mostly had deputies in suits and ties with a name placard. You didn't see riot cops and gear. We didn't want to put that out in front of folks."

After being on scene every single day of the trial, from Oct. 18 to Nov. 24, Sheriff Jump informed The News he was "out of pocket" this week, deferring to the undersheriff in his stead. Corbett and Adams both allowed that Jump had earned the downtime.

In addition to being visible and approachable on the courthouse grounds, Jump appeared at several rallies and marches that occurred within the neighboring Brunswick community as well, Corbett noted. Most importantly, Jump reached out and established a genuine rapport with the parents of the young victim, Corbett said.

"The sheriff was out in front of this thing and he was there every day, for hours at a time," Corbett said. "Not just as an observer. He was in the crowd, talking with leaders of organizations. He was trying to find out what they wanted and what we could do to keep the peace.

"And he developed a close relationship with the family members of Amaud Arbery. He always showed compassion. We listened and they listened. I think both sides wanted to see our community handle this whole event in a peaceful manner."

The trial was not without its tense moments. "Tear it down!" was a common refrain among demonstrators, an ambiguous reference to what might happen without "Justice!" Leaders of the New Black Panthers raised eyebrows Nov. 22, arriving with an entourage of guards in military garb marching around the courthouse perimeter shouldering semiautomatic rifles.

Jump made contact with the Black Panthers leadership, understood their intentions and observed the guards' weapons did not violate Georgia's open carry firearms laws.

"I personally felt safe inside the courthouse the whole time," Adams said. "We took our cues from the sheriff's office. I'm very grateful to Sheriff Jump and his staff for the protection and sense of security they provided. Throughout, there were a lot of people working together to make this happen."