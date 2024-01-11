Small-Town Illinois Mayor Accused of Spending Taxpayer Funds on Vegas Trip, Lavish Expenses Accumulating $7M In Debt

The mayor of a small Illinois village is facing backlash after she was accused of spending tax dollars on lavish trips and other miscellaneous expenses.

Tiffany Henyard is the mayor of Dolton, which is located just over 20 miles from Chicago. She was elected in 2021, making her the first woman to hold the position.

Brittney Norwood, a Dolton trustee responsible for the village’s finances, is raising concerns about mounting debt due to Henyard’s spending practices, alleging fraud, Fox News Digital reported. She is listed as a defendant in a lawsuit filed in December that claims Henyard misused funds.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is under fire for her spending practices. (WGN News/Youtube/Screenshot)

“The Defendant’s actions as alleged constitute a fraud upon the residents and taxpayers of the village,” the lawsuit reportedly says. “The extent to which Defendant has improperly expended Village funds is unknown due to Defendant blocking the Plaintiff Trustees’ access to Village accounts and financial situation.”

According to the New York Post, Henyard allegedly dished out nearly $4,000 on round trip flights to Vegas, hundreds at restaurants, and invested thousands into personal security. It ultimately takes the officers away from their duties patrolling the small town, which has a population of about 20,600 people.

She was also met with criticism for expensive self-promotional billboards throughout the village and for hiring DJs for board meetings. Last month, she suggested a 90 percent salary cut as a tactic to deter candidates from running against her. However, if she wins, she can keep her annual $224,000 check.

“I feel as if I’m in a dictatorship,” Norwood told Fox News, adding, “I’m always in disbelief. I always pray before I get to the meetings, and I pray for her that she’s changed.”

Norwood believes that the village is on the path of bankruptcy if Henyard’s spending isn’t regulated. She claims that Dolton is $7 million in debt and counting, per the outlet. Therefore, the trustees are relying on the court to hold Henyard accountable.

“The court process is a lengthy process…But during that time period, they’re constantly spending,’ Norwood explained to the news network. “I think that the residents should know that she’s manipulative. So I want them to understand that we were fighting for what’s right. All we want is for her to provide transparency and for her to do what’s right by the community.”