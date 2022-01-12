This small town in Kansas is one of The New York Times’ top travel destinations of 2022

On Monday, The New York Times posted its annual list of places to visit this year, and one small town that made the cut is in our backyard. One of 2022’s “52 Places for a Changed World” is right here in Kansas.

Taking a more ethical approach to travel this year, the NYT list highlights places in the world where visitors can be a part of the solution to problems like overtourism and climate change. Humboldt, Kansas, is on the list with cities such Queens, New York, Cleveland and Milwaukee, and areas like the Daintree Rainforest in Australia and The Red Sea Mountain Trail in Egypt.

Humboldt, the Kansas town with less than 2,000 residents, sits two hours southwest of Kansas City and two hours east of Wichita. The Times credited the local group A Bolder Humboldt with a revitalized vision for rural living that could inspire a future for similar small towns throughout the country. The group has opened up businesses and started new community initiatives in Humboldt over the past few years, with even more coming to town soon.

Paul Cloutier and Joshua Works are co-founders of A Bolder Humboldt, and both are Kansas natives. Cloutier is from Wichita, and Works was born and raised in Humboldt. Throughout the last 18 months, they saw an opportunity to create a community.

“The goal was basically, how can we build a town that we want to live in?” Cloutier said. “I think we’ve all talked at various times about how young people are leaving rural America and not coming back.”

The two and those who work with them as a part of A Bolder Humboldt want to get to a point where younger people might look at small towns and decide to move back. This is what they had to say about why Humboldt was named a top travel destination by The New York Times.

WHAT’S IN HUMBOLDT?

The project that brings people to Humboldt is Base Camp, a full-service campground at the trailhead to Kansas’ extensive rails-to-trail bike network. The trail is around 61 miles long and connects riders to cities such as Lawrence and Ottawa.

For a good night on the town, The Hitching Post, a honky tonk whiskey bar, can fulfill your needs. If that’s too rowdy, Perrenoud’s Cocktail Bar might be the place for you.

As far as food and drinks, Octagon City Coffee Co. specializes in craft coffee, bubble tea and smoothies. TJ’s BBQ might be from a small town, but it promises big city taste.

The candy shop of your dreams lies in Bijou Confectionary and above it is Bijou Apartment, conveniently located in the downtown square, making it a premier destination for a weekend getaway.

Humboldt Mercantile sells local products and gifts, and men, women and children can find quality brand name apparel and receive personal styling from Loop & Knot’s workers.

The town also screens free movies in its public square, from classics to new favorites, with free popcorn for all who attend.

WHAT’S NEXT?

A Bolder Humboldt has a lot in store for 2022 and beyond.

Union Works, a restaurant and craft brewery, and HoneyBee Bruncherie are among a slew of new businesses getting ready to open in 2022.

A Bolder Humboldt also turned a century-old church into Revival Music Hall, which promises to host artists from all genres.

“We’re really hopeful that the attention (The New York Times) brings will expose us to people who want to be involved and believe in the same mission as us,” Works said.