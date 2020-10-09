In this small town, police are looking for suspects. The crime? Stealing campaign signs

Love your neighbor, unless he or she supports the wrong candidate.

Miami Springs police are on alert after a slew of campaign signs around the city have recently been stolen, smashed or ripped in half.

“Damaging a political sign is considered criminal mischief and stealing one is considered theft,” warned Miami Springs police in a press release. “This is no joke. It is a crime.”

As cops search for suspects, locals are posting comments and front-door camera footage online.

“Few days ago, someone in a black truck took a sign from my yard,” Edith Subero, of Miami Springs, posted on Nextdoor.com.

A video recently posted online shows three females yank a sign from a Miami Springs yard and bolt.

Campaign signs in the town of 14,000 that sits just north of Miami International Airport have been destroyed evenly down party lines, reflecting the three-square-mile bedroom community’s voting base.

Miami Springs had 9,281 registered voters, as of Sept. 1, according to Miami-Dade Elections. Here’s the party breakdown:

▪ 3,433 Republicans

▪ 2,837 Democrats

▪ 2,890 Independents

The Miami Springs city code allows the display of one sign per candidate or ballot issue. However, many have flouted the city ordinance by placing three or more signs for the same candidate about their homes.

A public records request for a list of recent code enforcement citations related to election signs has been delayed due to COVID-19, according to the city. A separate request for police reports dealing with election sign thefts or vandalism has also been delayed.

Vandalism during election season is common in Miami Springs, which bills itself as “Mayberry,” after the ‘60s sitcom. But this is the first time the city has issued an alert about it.

“Anyone who puts political signs in their yard is asking for this, regardless of their vote,” Maya Primavera, of Miami Springs, posted on Facebook. “All the signs do is promote division.”

Others insist they have a First Amendment right to express themselves with signs, and one legal expert agrees.

“In 1994, the US Supreme Court unanimously recognized that yard signs are a uniquely important form of communication,” said Tom Julin, a Miami media law attorney and First Amendment expert. “The court noted in City of Ladue v. Gileo that a person who puts up a sign at her residence often intends to reach neighbors, an audience that could not be reached nearly as well by other means.”

Since then, all municipal sign ordinance across the country have contained provisions ensuring that all Americans can make their voices heard through yard signs, Julin said.

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Until then, police want neighbors to respect each other’s campaign signs.

“If it is not yours, leave it alone,” Miami Springs police said.

If you have any information about campaign sign thefts or vandalism in Miami Springs, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.