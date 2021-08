Reuters

A lawyer for R. Kelly on Wednesday tried to undercut claims by a woman accusing the R&B singer of sexual abuse, by showing letters she wrote to family members in which she accused her parents of selling her out. Attorney Deveraux Cannick asked the woman, known on the witness stand as Jane, to read letters in which she said her parents had suggested she lie to Kelly about her age, and that they tried to benefit financially from her relationship with him. In an undated letter to her brother, Jane said her mother would "nag" her to take photos and videos of her and Kelly so she could blackmail him, and pushed her to dress provocatively for the singer.