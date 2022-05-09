Small Traders Were Big Buyers in Thursday Rout. Monday They Sold

(Bloomberg) -- Retail investors, who flocked to stocks en masse during last week’s late-week rout, reconsidered their enthusiasm Monday and dumped shares as the selloff worsened.

With the S&P 500 dropping more than 3%, small-time investors offloaded a net of about $1 billion in equities, the most aggressive selling in 14 months, according to data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Peng Cheng. That’s an about-face from Thursday, when a similar market-wide plunge lured in dip-buyers and demand hit near-record levels.

The behavior of small-time investors is being watched on Wall Street for signs of cathartic selling that many say would be a signal the downdraft has reached its peak. Individuals haven’t given in so far, hanging on as equity indexes have racked up $9 trillion in losses this year. Monday’s retreat may be viewed as at least the beginning of a purge in animal spirits.

“One day in itself is not conclusive,” said Cheng in an interview. “If we see several days of heavy selling, then I would agree it’s a sign of capitulation.”

The bad days are starting to pile up, and the resolve of the retail army is being severely tested gains from the pandemic rally dwindle. Small-time traders who jumped in when the lockdown began have now given back all of their profits since the start of 2020, according to an estimate by Morgan Stanley.

The monthslong slump is sapping the dip-buying spirit that ruled markets for two years. Professional money managers were already raising cash and cutting equity exposure as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to battle inflation.

“People think a significant amount of selling still needs to happen. And they would rather wait for it to happen instead of stepping in,” said Dennis DeBusschere, the founder of 22V Research. “Most are referring to the retail investor and still waiting for that shoe to drop.”

The Nasdaq 100 has been in a bear market decline of more than 20% for weeks, while the S&P 500 is down 16% so far in 2022. A basket of stocks favored by retail traders that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tracks has fared worse, sinking 36% since January.

Some signs of easing emerged late Monday, as futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3%, as of 6:45 p.m. in New York.

