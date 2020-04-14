Have Small Value Stocks Become a Bargain?

Editor's note: on how the coronavirus is rattling the markets and what investors can do to navigate it. Read the latest on how the coronavirus is rattling the markets and what investors can do to navigate it.

The Huddled Masses

My April 3 column, “Such a Narrow Stock Market!”, raised an open question.

The article demonstrated how the corporate rich have become even richer. Large-growth equities held up relatively well during the downturn, while most stocks crashed. That behavior, I argued, made sense: The coronavirus crisis has improved the giants' long-term prospects, because their businesses are virtual.

Left unsaid was the fate of the great unwashed. Morningstar's U.S. equity database contains 1,838 small-value stocks, which live on the wrong side of the railroad tracks. They mostly do require brick and mortar spaces; their revenues and earnings have drifted; and their stocks have languished. Even after the past three weeks' rally, their stock prices remain at 2016 levels.

Such businesses are not powerhouses. Their operations may improve, while those of large-growth companies revert toward the mean, but for the foreseeable future the reason to own small-value companies will not be for their earnings growth. It will instead be because companies are not stocks. At the right price, any corporation that isn't going bankrupt can be a good deal.

Portraying Two Funds

Let's compare the cost of large-growth and small-value stocks. Our two mutual fund proxies will be Vanguard Small Cap Value Index VSIIX and Vanguard Growth Index VIGRX. Below are the trailing 12-month price/earnings ratios for each fund, beginning in December 1999. (Throughout the 1990s, Morningstar published P/E ratios for U.S. equity funds, but it did not store those results. Sad.)







Two notes. First, never mind the numbers. They vary by data provider, because mutual fund portfolio statistics can be computed several ways. What matters is that the two funds are treated consistently, so that reported differences between their ratios are genuine. Second, although this graph otherwise uses quarterly data, its final point is Friday, April 10, rather than March 31. As small-value stocks enjoyed a strong early-April rally, I wished to incorporate those results into the analysis.

Translating the Lines

Onto the interpretation. The big picture is straightforward:

1) The New Era was crazy! Indeed. Here's a general investment rule: When the stocks in one fund cost 3 times as much as those of another, strongly consider swapping from the former to the latter. That counsel would have paid off handsomely in 1999, as Vanguard Small Cap Value Index crushed Vanguard Growth Index over the next several years.

2) This is not the next New Era! Not even close. Over the past couple of years, the gap in P/E ratios between large growth and small value has become bigger than at any time since the early 2000s, but it remains far lower than during the New Era. At worst, current investors are overly fond of today's stock-market darlings, whereas New Era shareholders were the investment equivalent of cultists. (Including a proclivity for death threats, which they sometimes sent to Morningstar's more bearish equity analysts.)

That's it. There's nothing else to be learned from that chart, even with the benefit of hindsight. Its one remaining indication might be to buy growth from 2009 through 2012, when the two funds' ratios most closely converged. But that signal would have been unhelpful. Large growth performed its relative best after 2014.