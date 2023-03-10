SmallCapsDaily Interviews OKYO Pharma CEO Dr. Gary Jacob, PHD

CEO of OKYO Pharma, Inc., Dr. Gary Jacob, Interviewed by Leading Publisher, SmallCapsDaily

New York, NY - (NewMediaWire) - March 10, 2023 - OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease (DED) to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, announced its CEO, Gary Jacob Ph.D., was the subject of a feature article by leading financial news website and publisher SmallCapsDaily. The coverage includes a comprehensive summary of Dr. Jacob's extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, which spans across multiple disciplines, including research and development, operations, business development, capital financing activities and senior management expertise. The interview also incorporates an introduction to and high-level overview of OKYO, which is a publicly-listed biotechnology company, which listed on Nasdaq in May 2022.

Dr. Jacob provided an engaging assessment of the progress of OKYO's drug candidate, OK-101, which was developed to treat ocular diseases, with an immediate focus on an ocular disease called dry eye disease (DED). Based on technology at Tufts Medical Center that targets a specific receptor called ChemR23, which has been shown to play a key role in ocular inflammation, OK-101 received clearance from the FDA on OKYO's IND filing in December 2022.

For more of Dr. Jacob's interview and the impressive progress at OKYO visit: https://smallcapsdaily.com/ceo-interview-okyo/

Key Takeaways

Dr. Jacob is the co-inventor of Synergy's FDA-approved drug Trulance(R) which is currently marketed in the U.S. by Bausch Health, Inc. to treat functional GI disorders and he holds over 30 patents covering a variety of biological topics. He has also published over 50 scientific articles in peer reviewed scientific journals.

After receiving clearance from the FDA in December 2022, on its IND filing of OK-101 to treat DED, OKYO is now within weeks of opening a Phase 2 trial in DED patients.

OKYO has discovered that OK-101 has a unique ability in animal models to reduce corneal neuropathic pain, which is analogous to the type of pain you normally get from nerve damage such as spinal cord injury.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; NASDAQ: OKYO) is a life sciences company admitted to listing on NASDAQ and on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain. For further information, please visit www.okyopharma.com.

About OK-101

OK-101 is a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide agonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immune cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and neuropathic pain-reducing activities in mouse models of DED and corneal neuropathic pain, respectively, and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid anchor' contained in the drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.

Forward-looking Statements



