Smaller but dedicated group shows support for Manchester police officers

Aug. 15—MANCHESTER — Supporters of the local police took to the streets Saturday morning for the town's second Police Appreciation Day.

Twenty-five people, accompanied by uniformed officers and patrolmen on bicycles, made their way to the Police Department earlier in the morning to celebrate the town's police officers.

Undeterred by the rain, the gathered men and women, holding signs that said "Back the Blue" and "Support Our Police," gathered on the corner of Brookfield Street and East Middle Turnpike. They sang "God Bless America" before walking the quarter-mile to the department, where the group applauded the town's officers' hard work and dedication before heading back.

Town officials had issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, Aug. 14, Police Appreciation Day at the behest of some residents. However, not all agreed with the request and subsequent decision, prompting an anti-police protest held later Saturday morning in response.

Six people gathered at the intersection of East Center and Main streets, holding up signs for the police to stop killing Black people and waving a Black Lives Matter flag, encouraged when passing drivers honked their horns in solidarity.

Tom Topple, who spearheaded the Police Appreciation Day event, said over the past year, there's been a rash of motor vehicle and property thefts, as well several murders, so he wanted to let the men and women of the Manchester Police Department know how much their efforts are appreciated.

As a Marine Corps veteran who experienced animosity upon exiting the service in 1983, Topple said he understands how the officers feel when confronted with anti-police sentiment and defund the police rhetoric. Therefore, he thought it was important to ensure the town's officers knew those in the community support them unequivocally.

While 200 people came out last year, Topple was still pleased by the smaller turnout.

"It seems like everything has died down a little bit. The emotions are calmer. And that's a good thing," he said. "People don't feel the need to come out to either support us or not support us."

Topple said he appreciated the anti-police protesters who chose to hold their rally later in the morning, believing both sides have made a concerted effort to let the others express their beliefs without interference or rejection from the opposing side.

Lt. Keith Dunnigan, who escorted the group to the police station, thought it was great that people came out to show their support.

He has noticed a growing anti-police sentiment throughout the town over the past year and a half in the aftermath of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's murder of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests.

He said everyone is entitled to their beliefs but personally disagrees with the anti-police protest being held later Saturday morning.

"Some people just view us as terrible human beings," he said.

Dunnigan acknowledged some officers — a small minority — do horrible things but said 99% of them are out to protect the people in the communities they serve.

Dunnigan's views weren't universally held by the handful of people who came out to the anti-police rally. Rebecca Burton said she and the others gathered wanted to remind people that the police system is still problematic and disproportionately focuses on arrests and incarcerations of Black and brown people.

"We feel like every day is Police Appreciation Day in America, so we're here to find people that there are better ways of doing restorative justice," she said.

People are dying every day, Burton said, because we live in a society that uses violence as the first line of defense.

"We all like to forget that it actually affects people in their lives, not just in the moment, but ongoing intergenerational trauma. There are better ways to do it," she said.

Randy Watson, a U.S. Navy veteran, said it's time the police be held accountable for their actions, including the killing of Jose Soto in 2020, who was fatally shot outside his mother's Manchester home. A prosecutor later ruled the SWAT officers were justified in the deadly shooting of the unarmed 27-year-old.

He clarified that he didn't hate the police but felt it was inappropriate to hold a Police Appreciation Day when officers haven't been held responsible for some of their actions.

"It's a slap in the face to the Black and brown community and all the people that are dying out here, especially Jose Soto and his family," he said.

