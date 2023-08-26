For smaller parishes, it's imperative to look to the future

We all know in our minds and hearts, even if we wish it were not so, that in every imaginable fashion we live now in challenging times. I advocate always to identify and face and address the challenges. When it comes to living faith and parish communities, this is vital. For parish churches whose congregations are not very large, challenges are more than a few. If we put our heads in the ground like an ostrich, we are opting for the eventual closing of any local parish. Remember, the ostrich does not think he is doing anything wrong or making a mistake as he puts his head in the sand. He is looking for protection. But the only real protection for a parish community is confidence in God-among-us and a willingness to consider anything that could strengthen the congregation and the parish’s mission for the future.

There are two principles I deem vital as we look ahead together:

1.) To the question, "What Is A Parish," a vital answer for faithful success now and in days to come is this: A Christian parish is a group of disciples of Jesus who together seek to carry forward the mission received from Christ. Further, a parish church building (and all other concrete resources held by the congregation) are at the service of that mission. A parish must be a community center at the heart of which is a believing, worshiping community. That community center should be open to all those who want to come in and use its facilities (in accord with order set in place for the good of all). The worshiping community (congregation and leadership) are at the service of the community around us, in the name of Christ and in Christ’s Spirit.

2.) Every local church in our day, and looking ahead, needs to be living and working in constant planning and cooperation with nearby parishes (of our denomination, of other Christian churches, and of all our sisters and brother across the spectrum of people of good will).

There’s a start.

The same is true, with adjustments as needed, of every group, organization, and gathering seeking to do good for the community of this city. Firstly, know yourself and be able to enunciate your goals and mission. In the next instant make your resources available to others who are in need of space you have available or energy or ideas that are brewing within you. And secondly, seek ongoing and increasing cooperation with the other groups and organizations and gatherings you see around you.

What can grow from that openness is almost immeasurable.

We live and serve and read and wonder and think and love and hope and believe in the second largest city of the New England region, one which is already glowing with energy and realized possibility. There’s a lot more ahead. Let’s all throw in what we have to offer — for churches, we do so in God’s name and with faith in the future.

The Rev. John McGinty serves as Rector of Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church in Worcester.

