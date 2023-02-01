A smaller rate hike is expected at the Fed meeting this week, but many may still struggle

The Federal Reserve is expected to whittle down the size of its rate increases again, but the slowdown is unlikely to help already squeezed consumers.

The Fed is predicted to boost interest rates for an eighth consecutive time on Wednesday, but only by a quarter point, down from the half-point hike in December and the four consecutive three-quarter percentage-point increases before that.

A quarter-point increase in the short-term benchmark fed funds rate would lift the target range to between 4.5% and 4.75%, the highest level since 2007 and up from 0% to 0.25% at the start of 2021.

The slower pace is intended to give the economy a chance to digest the Fed's earlier string of aggressive hikes. But consumers, having already felt the impact of those rate hikes, are already reeling.

Smaller pay rises: Putting the brakes on runaway wage growth could help avoid a recession in 2023, but it won't be easy

Soft or hard?: Inflation? Recession? How Fed rate hikes and economy's outlook compares with soft landings of past

Credit card rates are at record highs and while mortgage rates have eased lately, they are still at the highest level in more than a decade. A Bankrate survey last month showed that 25% of Americans faced with a $1,000 emergency would use a credit card and pay it off over time. That was the highest share since Bankrate began polling this data in 2014.

How high will interest rates go?

Even though economists are split on whether the Fed will pause its rate hikes after this week, the central bank's projections released in December show there's more to come. Its 2023 median fed funds forecast was 5.1%, above the current Fed funds rate.

With inflation easing to 6.5% in December but still more than triple the Fed's 2% goal, some economists believe the Fed will need to keep raising rates to slow the economy and cool inflation further.

Story continues

Although the Fed doesn’t directly control consumer interest rates, its rate increases ripple through the economy and ultimately, slow demand and inflation.

Whether the Fed stands pat after this week will depend largely on the labor market, economists said, and that market has been more resilient than many expected and could keep inflation high. Jobs provide money for consumers to spend, fueling demand and inflation.

No matter which way the Fed goes with rate hikes, consumers aren't likely to get much relief as they're already suffering from the nonstop barrage of rate hikes this past year.

This "isn’t going to be a big deal for most cardholders," said Matt Schulz, LendingTree's chief credit analyst. "It makes an already tough time for cardholders just a little bit tougher."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says on Aug. 26, 2022, that the Fed is committed to bringing inflation down to its 2% goal, which means interest rates will continue to rise.

How does this affect my plans to buy a house?

Homeowners with existing fixed-rate mortgages won’t see any changes. Recent and prospective homebuyers are feeling the higher rates, but notably, mortgage rates have stabilized recently and even dipped as inflation has shown signs of having peaked.

“Despite what will likely be another rate hike from the Fed, mortgage rates could actually remain near where they are over the coming weeks, or even continue to trend down slightly," said Jacob Channel, LendingTree's senior economist. "The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage currently sits at 6.13%, down from its mid-November 2022 peak of 7.08%.”

Bottoming rates: Relief for homebuyers in 2023: Mortgage rates at lowest levels since September

Pricing back in?: What's happening with the housing market? Mortgage rates, home prices and affordability

The dip in rates has boosted mortgage applications. In the week ended Jan. 20, applications rose a seasonally adjusted 7% from a week earlier, but remain almost 39% lower than a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

It’s important to remember mortgage rates are still at the highest level since 2008. “These relatively high rates, combined with persistently high home prices, mean that buying a home is still a challenge for many,” Channel said.

To put into perspective just how much rising rates can impact borrowers getting a new loan, consider the average 30-year, fixed mortgage rate on Jan.27, 2022, was 3.55%, 2.58 percentage points lower than the latest average of 6.13% on Jan. 26. On a $400,000 loan, a rate of 3.55% results in a monthly payment of about $1,807 (excluding additional costs like taxes and insurance).

On that same $400,000 loan, a rate of 6.13% results in a monthly payment of $2,432. That’s an extra $625 a month, an extra $7,500 a year and an extra $225,000 over the 30-year lifetime of the loan.

"While borrowers can save money relative to what they would have paid for a mortgage a few months ago, they’re still going to be shelling out much more than they would have had they bought a home at the start of last year," Channel said.

How do higher interest rates affect the stock market?

The dual fear of high inflation and recession (or stagflation) has kept stocks under wraps, until lately.

Ups and downs: Are we in a rolling recession? Here's what that is, and why economists think we are.

Jumping back in: Inflation's cooling, rates are peaking. Is it time to buy stocks and bonds again?

Inflation's been easing, the economy has slowed, and the Fed is nearly finished raising rates, giving some investors hope the worst is over and stocks have started rising to reflect that.

Higher rates make borrowing and business investment more expensive and cools consumer spending, which cuts into corporate profits. But some investors are hopeful that a resilient jobs market, which would continue to feed money to consumers, will soften the blow.

The International Monetary Fund raised on Tuesday its forecast for U.S. economic growth this year to 1.2%, up a tenth of a percentage point from its October outlook. Part of the upgrade was due to easing inflation and strong labor markets, it said.

Some analysts also believe the markets have already priced in weaker corporate earnings and are already looking for a rebound.

"This may be surprising to many of you, but when earnings fall, stocks are more than twice as likely to rise as they are to fall," said Jeff Buchbinder, broker-dealer LPL Financial chief equity strategist. That's because "markets generally price in earnings declines well before they happen—maybe two or three quarters ahead. By the time earnings declines are in the books, stocks have moved higher in anticipation of the next earnings upcycle."

Morgan Stanley U.S. chief equity strategist Mike Wilson sees this differently. He says the market's overly optimistic and that we'll see "the worst earnings recession since 2008...margin pressure is worsening and is likely to lead to negative EPS (earnings per share) growth this quarter for the first time since the Covid recession."

How do Fed rate hikes affect credit cards?

Credit card interest rates are notoriously among the highest ones you'll pay with annual percentage rates (APR) already at record highs, but they're going even higher. That means your debt is going to keep getting more expensive unless you act now.

Not only is the average APR on a new credit card nearing 23.5%, but those accruing interest, meaning ones that carry a balance from month to month, was 20.40% in the fourth quarter, according to the Fed. That’s up nearly 2 full percentage points from the previous quarter's 18.43%, which was the highest since tracking began in 1994.

Under the weight of inflation: Inflation is battering lower-income households most as food, housing costs soar, Fed study says

Shocking struggle: Even with a mild winter, more Americans struggle to pay their energy bills

Credit card balances also surged in the third quarter by15% year-over-year, marking the largest increase in more than 20 years, propelling total credit card debt to $930 billion, just shy of the record, the New York Fed said. Credit cards are the most prevalent type of debt in the U.S., with more than 500 million open accounts and 191 million Americans with at least one credit card account, it said.

If the Fed raises rates by a quarter point, as expected, you'll pay $1,064, or an extra $17, in interest on a $5,000 balance over 25 months.

Cardholders have options, though, to lower their payments. "Zero-percent balance transfer credit card offers are even more plentiful than they were a year ago and remain one of the best weapons Americans have in the battle against credit card debt," said Schulz. "Low-interest personal loans may be an option as well. The rates on new personal loan offers have climbed recently as well, but if you have good credit, you may be able to find options that feature lower rates than what you currently have on your credit card."

How do Fed rate hikes affect auto loans?

Fed rate increases trickle down to auto loans, but the toll should be less painful. Typically, the cost of a quarter-point increase in rates on a $25,000 loan is just a few dollars extra per month, experts say.

The average rate on new financed vehicles climbed to 6.5% in the last three months of 2022, compared to 5.7% in the prior three months and 4.1% in the year-ago period. Rates on used financed vehicles climbed to 10%, compared to 9% and 7.4%, respectively. To lower monthly payments, car shoppers were putting more money down, Edmunds said.

"Just as new and used car prices finally started to cool off (late last year), rapidly rising interest rates created an even greater barrier to entry for consumers who rely on financing — which is the vast majority of car shoppers," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' director of insights.

No longer treading: Buying a car now means you'll likely be underwater soon, analysts warn. Here's why.

Dropping prices: Ford cuts price of Mustang Mach-E to compete with Tesla, offers deal to recent buyers too

How does the Fed's decision affect bank savings interest rates?

For savers, deposit rates are reaching highs not seen in more than a decade, and they’re likely to continue climbing if the Fed continues to raise rates.

"With rates still rising and inflation now declining, it is the best of both worlds for savers," said Greg McBride, Bankrate chief financial analyst.

Tougher times: 'It's going to be tough': Fed rate hikes draw negative reaction as hot topic online; study

Saving: Why I doubled down on I Bonds to protect my sons' inheritance from inflation

But beware of longer-dated savings vehicles.

"Long-term CD rates have started to fall at banks and credit unions," said Ken Tumin, a senior industry analyst at Lending Tree and founder of DepositAccounts.com. "At several online banks, 1-year CD rates are higher than 5-year CD rates. This condition is similar to what has been seen with Treasury yields.”

The yield on 30-year Treasuries has declined this year on bets inflation has peaked, and the Fed will soon stop raising rates and maybe, even cut rates in late 2023. In contrast, yield on shorter maturities has stayed elevated because the Fed is still raising rates in the short-term.

If investors are looking to collect as much yield as they can on their savings, look online. The average online savings account yield is 3.31%, 1-year CD yield is 4.37% and 5-year CD yield near 4.04%. Those compare to the average brick-and-mortar savings account yield of 0.28%.

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fed rate hike decision this week may shrink, but many may not notice