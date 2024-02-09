Smallstey retires from village of Lexington after 32 years in various roles

LEXINGTON — It was time.

Though Andy Smallstey feels "a little bit guilty" about retiring at the relatively young age 52, he has earned it after devoting 32 years to the village of Lexington.

Smallstey stepped down recently as administrative director, a position he had held since 2015.

Andy Smallstey

The Mansfield native and 1989 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School worked a couple of jobs before landing at the village.

Smallstey aspired to be a police officer. His sister is in that profession, along with several aunts and uncles.

Former Lexington police Chief Frank Foti hired him as a part-time dispatcher in March 1992. He became full time later that year.

Smallstey later wanted to attend the police academy, but the chief at the time told him "no" because there was no guarantee he would be back to fulfill his duties as a third-shift dispatcher.

Smallstey didn't agree with the decision but expanded his responsibilities at the police department by taking on IT work.

It led to a move to the administrative side of village hall.

In 2010, longtime Mayor Gene Parkison approached him about handling IT duties for the entire village.

Smallstey jumped at the chance.

"It meant no weekends, no holidays, everything I had been used to for 18 years," he said.

Smallstey expressed interested in being administrative director

In 2013, there was an opening for administrative director.

"I told Mayor Parkison that I wanted to move into that spot, and he said, 'I tend to agree, but I don't think you're ready.'''

When the job opened up again late in 2014, Smallstey was ready. He took over in early 2015.

"He earned every step of the way," Parkison said.

The former mayor had recognized Smallstey's potential long before.

"I saw a young man who had a lot of drive and really had a heart for doing the job," Parkison said. "He had a fire lit under him.

"There's a strong, strong integrity about him. His attitude is, 'We're going to do this right, and we're going to do this once.'''

Smallstey said he will miss his co-workers and the opportunity to work with new Mayor Bob Jarvis but added the job takes a toll.

"There's a lot of stress at the administrative director's position," he said. "You have no way to measure it. I wanted to be in a position where I could retire and do things I wanted to do and live longer.

"I didn't want to be that guy who retired and a few years later fell over because he didn't realize what the job was doing to him health-wise."

Smallstey said the village is in good hands with Jarvis, council and his replacement, Pete Them.

Retired administrator plans to do 'something totally different'

Smallstey said he plans to rest for a couple of months and take care of some home projects, but he doesn't plan to stay idol for long.

"I want to do something totally different," he said. "I just don't know what that is yet."

He and his wife Tammy have been married for 24 years. A big splash of a vacation is in the plans for 2025.

Smallstey said he has no regrets about never becoming a police officer.

"It would have been interesting, and I would have had a lot of fun doing it, but with the people I worked with and the (dispatcher) job I did, I felt I was part of that, just not on the streets," he said.

Smallstey said his life would have been different.

"If I would have gone that direction, who knows where I would have ended up?" he wondered. "I wouldn't have been the administrative director."

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

