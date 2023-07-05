‘Smallville’ actor Allison Mack released from prison early, records show

“Smallville” actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case linked to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from prison early, federal records suggest.

Mack, 40, was released from a federal prison in California on Monday, according to inmate records on the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website.

The bureau of prisons and an attorney who represented Mack did not immediately respond to overnight requests for comment from NBC News.

Mack was sentenced in June 2021 to three years in prison for her role in NXIVM, a purported self-help group that prosecutors said doubled as a secret sex cult.

In 2019, the actor pleaded guilty to various crimes, including extortion and forced labor, when she was a high-ranking member of NXIVM, the upstate New York group led by Keith Raniere, who is serving a 120-year prison sentence.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Mack would have faced 14 to 17 1/2 years behind bars, but prosecutors argued the actor deserved less time because of her cooperation with investigators.

“She cannot undo what has been done, and she will have to live with the regret for the rest of her life,” Mack’s lawyers said in a previous court filing. “But Ms. Mack still holds the potential to be valuable to society — as a family member, as a friend, as a helper to those in need and as a cautionary tale.”

In the same filing, Mack said she understood the physical and emotional pain she inflicted on cult victims.

“I have experienced overwhelming shame as I have worked to accept and understand all that went on and all that I chose,” Mack wrote.

Devoting “my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to” Raniere, she said, “was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life.”

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM,” Mack said. “I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly.”

Former NXIVM members had told investigators how Raniere had established a secret sorority within the group in which women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials and ordered to have sex with him.

Mack was previously best known for her work on “Smallville,” playing Chloe Sullivan, the close friend of a young Clark Kent.

