‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack to be sentenced this summer for role in NXIVM sex cult

NEW YORK — Two members of the NXIVM sex cult, including “Smallville” actress Allison Mack, will be sentenced this summer for recruiting and bullying women into joining the sect.

Federal Judge Nicholas Garaufi last month ordered Mack to be sentenced on June 30. Cult master Lauren Salzman will learn her fate on July 28.

In the coming weeks prosecutors and defense lawyers will reveal what they want and expect in terms of punishment.

Mack, 38, was one of eight top level masters within NXIVM, a secret society known as “Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions,” or “The Vow.” The group was filled with “slaves” and “masters,” and Keith Raniere was at the apex.

To climb the ladder and become a master, slaves had to recruit slaves of their own, prosecutors said. The slaves were branded with Raniere’s initials, authorities showed in court.

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in the case in 2019.

Like Mack, Salzman, 44, was considered a master in the cult. She led branding ceremonies and lied to recruits about what was being seared into their flesh. She also pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in 2019.

Salzman’s mother, Nancy Salzman is one of the co-founders of NXIVM.

She pleaded guilty to racketeering in the case two years ago. She committed identity fraud to change the user names and passwords of people identified as adversaries. Nancy Salzman also edited videos before handing them over to authorities.

Nancy Salzman has not been sentenced yet.

Cult leader Raniere is more than six months into a 120-year sentence.

Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman, who bankrolled the operation, was sentenced in September to more than six years behind bars.