Smallville may be fictional, but the names of these Kansas cities highlight the 'ville

"Smallville" is Superman's fictional Kansas hometown.

"Stubbville" is the Sunflower State city where Steve Martin's and John Candy's characters catch a train after a frigid ride in the back of a pickup in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."

That's reel life.

In real life, Kansas communities with names that end in 'ville" are pretty common.

In celebration of Kansas Day, here are the 24 incorporated Sunflower State cities identified in U.S. Census records as having names that end in "ville," listed in order of population, plus one in Nemaha County that's unincorporated but nevertheless has 182 people.

The list doesn't include "Larryville," a common nickname for Lawrence, or "Aggieville," the Manhattan bar district.

Each year, Hutchinson transitions into "Smallville" for a day to honor Superman's fictional Kansas hometown. It hosts Smallville Con, a comic book convention, for two days each June.

1. Haysville

Haysville, which the 2020 U.S. Census says has a population of 11,262, is in Sedgwick County in south-central Kansas. The city is named after its founder, W.W. Hays. It has been called the "Peach Capital of Kansas," though peach production there has waned.

2. Coffeyville

Coffeyville, population 8,826, is in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas. It is named after Col. James A. Coffey, an early trader in the area. Coffeyville is perhaps best known as the place where the Dalton Gang met its demise when it tried to rob two banks at once in 1892.

3. Edwardsville

Edwardsville, population 4,717, is in Wyandotte County in southeast Kansas. It is named after John H. Edwards, a railroad employee, who later was a justice of the peace and state senator from Ellis County.

4. Marysville

Marysville, population 3,447, is the county seat of Marshall County in northeast Kansas. It is named after Mary Marshall, the wife of Francis J. "Frank" Marshall, an early trader in the area.

5. Belleville

Belleville, population 2,007, is the county seat of Republic County in northern Kansas. It is named after Arabelle Tutton, the wife of one of the city's founding fathers, A.B. Tutton.

6. Wellsville

Wellsville, population 1,953, is in Franklin County in east-central Kansas. It is named after D.L. Wells, a railroad construction engineer.

7. Plainville

Plainville, population 1,746, is in Rooks County in north-central Kansas. Its name reflects its setting upon the Kansas plains.

8. Rossville

Rossville

Rossville, population 1,105, is in northwest Shawnee County in northeast Kansas. It is named after William W. Ross, a Kansas reporter, according to the city's Facebook site.

9. Waterville

Waterville, population 658, is in Marshall County in northeast Kansas. It is named after Waterville, Maine, the home of an official for a railroad that was built through the community.

10. Nortonville

Nortonville, population 601, is in Jefferson County in northeast Kansas. It is named after T.L. Norton, a supervisor on the crew that built a railroad through the area.

11. Macksville

Macksville, population 471, is in Stafford County in central Kansas. It is named after George Mack, the first postmaster of Stafford County.

12. Leonardville

Leonardville, population 432, is in Riley County in northeast Kansas. It is named after Leonard T. Smith, a railroad official.

13. Brookville

Brookville, population 247, is in Saline County in north-central Kansas.

14. Mullinville

Mullinville, population 197, is in Kiowa County in south-central Kansas. It is named after early settler and storekeeper Alfred A. Mullin.

15. Harveyville

Harveyville, population 178, is in Wabaunsee County in northeast Kansas. It is named after Henry Harvey, an early missionary in the area.

16. Lincolnville

Lincolnville, population 168, is in Marion County in central Kansas. It is named after Abraham Lincoln.

17. Circleville

Circleville, population 153, is in Jackson County in northeast Kansas. It was given that name because during its settlement, it "circled around" on the prairie.

18. Louisville

Louisville, population 131, is in Pottawatomie County in northeast Kansas. It is named after Louis Vieux, a successful early businessman in that area.

19. Havensville

Havensville, population 119, is in Pottawatomie County in northeast Kansas. It is named for Paul E. Havens, a railroad employee.

20. Morrowville

Morrowville, population 114, is in Washington County in northeast Kansas. It is named after its founder, James C. Morrow.

21. Abbyville

Abbyville, population 83, is in Reno County in south-central Kansas. It is named after Abby McLean, the first baby born there.

22. Nashville

Nashville, population 54, is in Kingman County in south-central Kansas. It is named after Nashville, Tennessee.

23. Parkerville

Parkerville, population 46, is in Morris County in east-central Kansas. It is named after Charles G. Parker, an early settler.

24. Scottsville

Scottsville, population 26, is Mitchell County in north-central Kansas. It is named after Tom Scott, an early settler.

Baileyville

Willis J. Bailey, governor of Kansas from 1903 to 1905, is the namesake of Baileyville, population 182, an unincorporated community in Nemaha County in northeast Kansas. Bailey lived there.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Check out what these 25 towns have in common this Kansas Day