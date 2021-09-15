Smallville star Allison Mack enters prison 2 weeks early to serve sentence for Nxivm crimes

Allison Mack has officially started her prison sentence — two weeks ahead of schedule. The Smallville star was set to begin serving her sentence on Sept. 29, but Mack arrived at California's Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin Monday, as first reported by TMZ. EW confirmed the actress' attendance via the Federal Bureau of Prisons database.

Back in June, Mack was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $20,000 for her role in recruiting women to Keith Raniere's Nxivm cult. In October 2020, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy.

In a statement released prior to her sentencing, Mack apologized for her involvement: "I believed, whole-heartedly, that [Raniere's] mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself" and that "this was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Allison Mack

The Dublin facility where the actress is serving her sentence is the same one where Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman served their sentences after being convicted in the college admissions scandal. Following her release, Mack will continue to remain on supervised release for another three years.

A representative for Mack didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

