Smart A$$? This Alexa-Enabled Toilet Heats Your Seat and Plays Your Favorite Music—for $11,500

Tori Latham
·2 min read

Homes are continuously getting smarter and smarter. The latest frontier? Your bathroom.

And not just your en suite: Specifically, the upgrade is focused on your toilet. Kohler just released the Numi 2.0 for installation, the Verge reported on Monday, and it’s got a whole suite of features that work to justify its $11,500 price tag.

Most notably, the Numi has Bluetooth technology and Alexa built in, which means you can play music, listen to the news, check the weather and more all from the comfort of . . . your toilet. If you aren’t much of a DJ, the Numi also comes with its own theme music, which Kohler says can be played for an “immersive experience.” Don’t ask us what that means in practice, because we’re really not sure how much more immersive using the bathroom can be.

The Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet
A closer look at the Numi 2.0.

Beyond the fact that Alexa can now accompany you on all of your at-home bathroom adventures, the Numi also comes with some slightly more expected—and perhaps functional—features. Like many smart toilets, it has a built-in bidet for which you can control the temperature, position and pressure. Welcome news for the germaphobes among us, the bowl gets automatically misted for more effective rinsing when flushing, and the seat and cover can be opened and closed without even touching them via motion-activated technology.

Plus, there are even more extras that aren’t necessary but will certainly elevate your experience. The toilet seat is heated, with the temperature being adjustable, while an automatic deodorization system does away with the need for room fresheners or candles. And the Numi has built in LED lighting that illuminates the bowl in the evening, for any middle-of-the-night trips to the bathroom.

Most of these features are controlled via a remote that can stick to the wall, while the lighting and surround sound can be managed via the Kohler Konnect app. And of course, the Alexa function uses its typical voice commands.

While the overall effect might be a bit too sci-fi for some, a number of homeowners certainly would love to tech-ify their abode. And the Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet is simply the latest way they can do so—while bringing some club vibes to their bathroom time.

