Is It Smart To Buy Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Aecon Group's shares before the 24th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.70 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Aecon Group has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of CA$16.13. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 85% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Aecon Group paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that Aecon Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Aecon Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Aecon Group for the upcoming dividend? In addition to earnings being flat, Aecon Group is paying out a reasonable percentage of its earnings as profits. However, the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in Aecon Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Aecon Group and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

