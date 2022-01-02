Is It Smart To Buy AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase AJ Bell's shares before the 6th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.095 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.07 to shareholders. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether AJ Bell can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. AJ Bell paid out more than half (65%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see AJ Bell has grown its earnings rapidly, up 26% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last three years, AJ Bell has lifted its dividend by approximately 32% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is AJ Bell worth buying for its dividend? AJ Bell has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. In summary, AJ Bell appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while AJ Bell has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with AJ Bell and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

