Is It Smart To Buy Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Autosports Group's shares before the 31st of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.09 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.18 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Autosports Group has a trailing yield of 8.6% on the current stock price of A$2.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Autosports Group paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Autosports Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 43% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Autosports Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Autosports Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 21% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Autosports Group could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Autosports Group has delivered 31% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Autosports Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like Autosports Group's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Autosports Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Autosports Group (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

