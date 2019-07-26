Is It Smart To Buy Avanti Feeds Limited (NSE:AVANTI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Avanti Feeds Limited (NSE:AVANTI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of July will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of August.

Avanti Feeds's next dividend payment will be ₹4.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹4.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Avanti Feeds has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of ₹319.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Avanti Feeds has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Avanti Feeds paid out just 19% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (62%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Avanti Feeds's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Avanti Feeds has grown its earnings rapidly, up 32% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 8 years, Avanti Feeds has lifted its dividend by approximately 67% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has Avanti Feeds got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Avanti Feeds paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

