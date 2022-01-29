Is It Smart To Buy Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Bank of Marin Bancorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.96 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bank of Marin Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of $36.95. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Bank of Marin Bancorp

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Bank of Marin Bancorp paying out a modest 40% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that Bank of Marin Bancorp's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Bank of Marin Bancorp has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Is Bank of Marin Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Bank of Marin Bancorp reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Bank of Marin Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Bank of Marin Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bank of Marin Bancorp you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.