Is It Smart To Buy BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase BankFinancial's shares on or after the 10th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, BankFinancial has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current stock price of $9.95. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. BankFinancial paid out 56% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see BankFinancial's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, BankFinancial has increased its dividend at approximately 29% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has BankFinancial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and BankFinancial is paying out a bit over half its profits. BankFinancial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

