Is It Smart To Buy Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Bankwell Financial Group's shares before the 9th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bankwell Financial Group has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $30.88. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bankwell Financial Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Bankwell Financial Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bankwell Financial Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Bankwell Financial Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Bankwell Financial Group has delivered 22% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bankwell Financial Group? Companies like Bankwell Financial Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Bankwell Financial Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Bankwell Financial Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bankwell Financial Group (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

