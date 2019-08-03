Is It Smart To Buy Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 8th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

Boston Private Financial Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Boston Private Financial Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 4.5% on the current share price of $10.64. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Boston Private Financial Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Boston Private Financial Holdings paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Boston Private Financial Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Boston Private Financial Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 28% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Boston Private Financial Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Boston Private Financial Holdings appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

