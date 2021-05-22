Is It Smart To Buy Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Burford Capital investors that purchase the stock on or after the 27th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.13 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Burford Capital has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of £8.485. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Burford Capital can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Burford Capital is paying out just 16% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Burford Capital's earnings per share have been growing at 20% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Burford Capital has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Burford Capital? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Burford Capital appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Burford Capital for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Burford Capital and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

