Is It Smart To Buy Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Camden National investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.42 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Camden National stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of $42.32. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Camden National's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Camden National has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Camden National paying out a modest 38% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Camden National's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Camden National has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Camden National an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Camden National more closely.

