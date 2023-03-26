Is It Smart To Buy Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Choice Hotels International's shares on or after the 31st of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 18th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.95 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Choice Hotels International has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $112.57. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Choice Hotels International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Choice Hotels International is paying out just 16% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Choice Hotels International generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 17% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Choice Hotels International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Choice Hotels International has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Choice Hotels International looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Choice Hotels International has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.5% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Has Choice Hotels International got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Choice Hotels International is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Choice Hotels International looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Choice Hotels International for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Choice Hotels International that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

