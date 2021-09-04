Is It Smart To Buy CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Readers hoping to buy CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase CNO Financial Group's shares on or after the 9th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 24th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.52 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CNO Financial Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $23.72. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for CNO Financial Group

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. CNO Financial Group is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see CNO Financial Group's earnings per share have risen 20% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, CNO Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 23% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid CNO Financial Group? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, CNO Financial Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while CNO Financial Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CNO Financial Group (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

