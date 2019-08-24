Is It Smart To Buy Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited (NSE:DWARKESH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited (NSE:DWARKESH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. If you purchase the stock on or after the 28th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of October.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries's upcoming dividend is ₹1.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of ₹1.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries stock has a trailing yield of around 4.5% on the current share price of ₹22. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Dwarikesh Sugar Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Dwarikesh Sugar Industries paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Dwarikesh Sugar Industries's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 40% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Dwarikesh Sugar Industries got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

