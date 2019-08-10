Is It Smart To Buy Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 15th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of September.

Eagle Bancorp Montana's next dividend payment will be US$0.095 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.38 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Eagle Bancorp Montana stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of $17.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Eagle Bancorp Montana's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGM:EBMT Historical Dividend Yield, August 10th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Eagle Bancorp Montana's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Eagle Bancorp Montana has seen its dividend decline 9.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is Eagle Bancorp Montana worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Eagle Bancorp Montana appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

