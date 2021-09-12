Is It Smart To Buy Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Eagle Materials' shares before the 16th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Eagle Materials has a trailing yield of 0.7% on the current share price of $145.53. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Eagle Materials's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Eagle Materials is paying out just 3.1% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Eagle Materials's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years. Eagle Materials earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Eagle Materials has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Eagle Materials worth buying for its dividend? It's great that Eagle Materials is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Eagle Materials looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Eagle Materials for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Eagle Materials and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

