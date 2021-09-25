Is It Smart To Buy Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Encompass Health's shares before the 30th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.12 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Encompass Health has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $77.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Encompass Health

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Encompass Health paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Encompass Health's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Encompass Health has delivered 5.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Encompass Health is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Encompass Health for the upcoming dividend? We love that Encompass Health is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Encompass Health, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Encompass Health for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Encompass Health and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want $1,500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $63,000 Into These Stocks

    While there is no shortage of strategies that are effective moneymakers on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks has been a particularly smart method to build wealth. In 2013, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management division of JPMorgan Chase released a report examining the average annual return of companies that initiated and grew their dividend between 1972 and 2012, as compared with publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same period. The difference in average annual return was night and day.

  • Why U.S. Gunmakers Could Soon Face New Competition

    Major names in the U.S. firearms industry, including Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) could soon have significant new competition. Czech gun manufacturer Česká zbrojovka Group (OTC: CZGZ.F), or CZG, is gearing up for a strong push into the U.S. after acquiring Colt. CZG is now much better positioned to compete for law enforcement and military firearms contracts in the U.S., along with expanded civilian firearm sales.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • GE Just Made a Deal. Here’s Why Its Stock Is Soaring.

    An acquisition is a signal that, slowly, growth is becoming more of a focus for GE’s management. GE is still reducing its debt load and working to improve profit margins in all of its divisions. Investors approve: GE stock rose 4.5% to about $103 Thursday, outpacing the and ‘s respective gains of 1.2% and 1.5%.

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • FedEx (FDX) Enters Into Long-Term Agreement With Atlas Air

    FedEx's (FDX) deal with Atlas Air is aimed at boosting air-cargo capacity during the peak shipping seasons.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 37% to 64% Within the Next 12 Months

    Wall Street analysts don't have a crystal ball that allows them to accurately predict how stocks will perform. Here are three stocks that Wall Street analysts think will soar 41% to 64% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street 12-month price target for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is $18.

  • The Rise and Fall of General Electric (GE)

    General Electric Co., once a bellwether of blue-chip stocks, is no longer a part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Learn about its rise and fall.

  • Michael Burry Says He Received SEC Subpoena Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, whose bullish stance on GameStop Corp. helped lay the foundations for the retail-investor frenzy, said Friday that he had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission as a part of an investigation involving the company.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Pol

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 5 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Crude oil prices have been largely above $60 per barrel for nearly eight months now, and energy stocks have consequently recovered some of their last-year's losses. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 25%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's 16% rise in 2021. If you're looking to invest $5,000 in energy stocks, you should do well by equally dividing the amount in the below five stocks.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.

  • Here's Why Shell (RDS.A) Bids Goodbye to Permian Basin

    Shell (RDS.A) will use $7 billion of the transaction's proceeds to aid additional shareholder dividends following completion of the divestment. The remaining amount will be spent on debt servicing.

  • Evergrande misses bond deadline as Beijing tries to protect property buyers

    Beijing is scrambling to protect millions of Chinese homeowners from the collapse of Evergrande after the teetering Chinese property behemoth missed a bond payment deadline.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Kraft Heinz and Verizon are part of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, and both could be excellent additions to yours.

  • Ranadivé buys Kings ownership stake from Friedman, Nagle, others

    Sacramento Kings majority partner Vivek Ranadivé has expanded his stake, combining with a private equity firm to buy the ownership shares in the team from five partners.