Is It Smart To Buy Endurance Technologies Limited (NSE:ENDURANCE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Endurance Technologies Limited (NSE:ENDURANCE) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 30th of July, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of September.

Endurance Technologies's next dividend payment will be ₹5.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of ₹5.50 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Endurance Technologies has a trailing yield of 0.6% on the current stock price of ₹931.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Endurance Technologies has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Endurance Technologies

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Endurance Technologies paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Endurance Technologies generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 30% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Endurance Technologies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NSEI:ENDURANCE Historical Dividend Yield, July 26th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Endurance Technologies's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 2 years ago, Endurance Technologies has lifted its dividend by approximately 48% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Endurance Technologies an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Endurance Technologies is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Endurance Technologies looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.