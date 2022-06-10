Is It Smart To Buy EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, EOG Resources investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.80 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that EOG Resources has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $142.49. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether EOG Resources can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately EOG Resources's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether EOG Resources generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see EOG Resources earnings per share are up 8.4% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, EOG Resources has increased its dividend at approximately 25% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid EOG Resources? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and EOG Resources is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but EOG Resources is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. EOG Resources looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks EOG Resources is facing. We've identified 2 warning signs with EOG Resources (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

