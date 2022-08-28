Is It Smart To Buy F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase F.N.B's shares before the 1st of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, F.N.B has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current stock price of $12.21. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether F.N.B's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether F.N.B can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see F.N.B paying out a modest 44% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see F.N.B earnings per share are up 5.6% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the F.N.B dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is F.N.B worth buying for its dividend? F.N.B has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating F.N.B more closely.

So while F.N.B looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for F.N.B that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

