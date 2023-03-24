Is It Smart To Buy FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase FGV Holdings Berhad's shares before the 29th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.11 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of RM0.08 to shareholders. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether FGV Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see FGV Holdings Berhad paying out a modest 41% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 30% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that FGV Holdings Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see FGV Holdings Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 59% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. FGV Holdings Berhad has delivered an average of 3.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is FGV Holdings Berhad worth buying for its dividend? It's great that FGV Holdings Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. FGV Holdings Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in FGV Holdings Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 2 warning signs with FGV Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

