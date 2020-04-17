Is It Smart To Buy Fire Rock Holdings Limited (HKG:1909) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Fire Rock Holdings Limited (HKG:1909) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. Investors can purchase shares before the 22nd of April in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of May.

The upcoming dividend for Fire Rock Holdings will put a total of HK$0.094 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of HK$0.083. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fire Rock Holdings paid out just 13% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Fire Rock Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Fire Rock Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 75% per annum for the past five years. Fire Rock Holdings earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Fire Rock Holdings has seen its dividend decline 13% per annum on average over the past three years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Has Fire Rock Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Fire Rock Holdings has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past three years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Fire Rock Holdings, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Fire Rock Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Fire Rock Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.