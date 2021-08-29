Is It Smart To Buy First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, First Merchants investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.16 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that First Merchants has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $42.07. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First Merchants paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see First Merchants's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, First Merchants has increased its dividend at approximately 40% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First Merchants? Companies like First Merchants that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, First Merchants looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks First Merchants is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for First Merchants that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

