Is It Smart To Buy Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Grosvenor Capital Management investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Grosvenor Capital Management has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current stock price of $7.97. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Grosvenor Capital Management can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

See our latest analysis for Grosvenor Capital Management

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Grosvenor Capital Management paid out more than half (58%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why we're optimistic about Grosvenor Capital Management's earnings, which have ripped higher, up 304% over the past year. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far.

Story continues

We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future growth prospects.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, two years ago, Grosvenor Capital Management has lifted its dividend by approximately 29% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Grosvenor Capital Management got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Grosvenor Capital Management is paying out a bit over half its profits. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Grosvenor Capital Management more closely.

So while Grosvenor Capital Management looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Grosvenor Capital Management (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here