Is It Smart To Buy HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It looks like HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, HSBC Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.32 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, HSBC Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 4.2% on its current stock price of £6.357. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately HSBC Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 43% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at HSBC Holdings, with earnings per share up 9.1% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. HSBC Holdings has seen its dividend decline 7.5% per annum on average over the past six years, which is not great to see. HSBC Holdings is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Is HSBC Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, HSBC Holdings appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in HSBC Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for HSBC Holdings and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

