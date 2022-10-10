Is It Smart To Buy IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It looks like IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase IDEX's shares before the 13th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.60 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.40 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, IDEX has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $202.03. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether IDEX's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether IDEX can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for IDEX

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately IDEX's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see IDEX's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, IDEX has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is IDEX worth buying for its dividend? IDEX has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

Ever wonder what the future holds for IDEX? See what the 15 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Few companies are more famous or have beaten the broader market more consistently than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate that has been run by legendary investor Warren Buffett for decades. Between 1965 and 2021, Berkshire's market value has risen 3,641,613%. During the same period, the S&P 500 has gained 30,209% including dividends, for an annual gain of 10.5%.

  • The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

    A bear market can be brutal for investors. The more than 20% decline in stock prices has many investment portfolios well off their recent peak. With the bear market taking stock prices down sharply, dividend yields are soaring.

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield

    Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession. The headline number, 263,000 new jobs in the month, came in below the forecast of 275,000, and was well below the August print of 315K. At the same time, the headline unemployment rate

  • Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch

    Bear markets can be discouraging, but these words from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch can set investors on a path to success.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

    Luckily for everyday investors like us, institutions that trade stocks need to disclose their transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission every three months. Ray Dalio's hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, made a relatively large bet on CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) stock in the second quarter. It's CVS' less visible business segments that have allowed it to more than triple its dividend payout over the past decade.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    Some companies have a knack for enriching their investors. They can grow their earnings and dividends at above-average rates, enabling them to produce prodigious total returns over the long term. For example, a company that can deliver an average annual rate of return of 11.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    One to put on your radar is Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT: CQP) and its 6.5% yield. Conversely, if you run across Green Plains Partners' (NASDAQ: GPP) 14.4% yield, you may want to look elsewhere. Cheniere Energy Partners is a unique business.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 4% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividend stocks are outperforming this year as high-interest rates and inflation pull down the market. […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts remain bullish on these growth stocks.

  • 10 Best Fundamental Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 best fundamental stocks to buy. If you want to see some more of the best fundamental stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Fundamental Stocks To Buy. A good fundamentals stock is a stock of a company that’s profitable and that has durable competitive […]

  • Rupee at new record low on U.S. rate hike jitters, RBI move supports

    The Indian rupee tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar on Monday after the U.S. jobs report stoked bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes, while traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention to help the local currency recover some losses. "Heading into the week, we expect the dollar index to remain firm...U.S. inflation report due on Thursday and reaffirmation of higher interest rates through Fed minutes and speeches by Fed officials are likely to keep the dollar index well supported," HDFC economists wrote in a note. The rupee is likely to fall to 84-85 to the dollar by March, after hitting 83.50 by December, Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara, said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold

    While many investors are crowding into EV manufacturers at lofty valuations, few are looking at this key supplier.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

    High-yield dividend stocks can be powerful wealth-building tools. Three stocks that fit this definition today are Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT). Over the past decade, only a few oil and natural gas companies have beaten the S&P 500 on a total return basis.